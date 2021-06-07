Pot growers push to crack down on Delta-8 THC

A little-known hemp-derived substance is flying off the shelves of U.S. gas stations and smokehouses, providing users with a cheap and convenient high, even in states where marijuana isn’t legal. But big cannabis producers are now pushing to crack down on Delta-8 THC, fearing that a lack of oversight means heavy metals and unexpected intoxicants are popping up in some of the products.

The cannabis compound has proliferated in candies, joints and vape pens, with sales more than doubling in the past year across the country. Despite being almost chemically identical to the federally banned forms of marijuana, Delta-8 has escaped scrutiny thanks to the ambiguity of U.S. laws.

That is starting to change, with a coalition of cannabis producers now pushing federal and state regulators to block sales of unregulated Delta-8. More than a dozen states have already taken steps to restrict products.

The previously unreported effort by industry leaders to curb the booming but unchecked sector comes as chemists and health advocates sound the alarm on potentially dangerous contaminants, such as lead and lead. arsenic, and the unpredictable potency levels of some commercially available products. Two tests of samples of Delta-8, one by the US Cannabis Council trade group and the other commissioned by Bloomberg News, revealed high levels of intoxicants in several of the products, as well as metals in some of the products. ‘between them.

Delta-8 is of particular concern to some scientists because it can be easy to manufacture. Users can simply mix over-the-counter CBD with battery acid, pool chemicals, or even household vinegar to produce it, although there are methods that don’t use acids.

Poison control centers are seeing an increase in incidents of Delta-8, and many health workers are unsure of what the substance is or how best to treat patients with adverse effects, said Christopher Holstege, director of Blue Ridge Poison Center in Charlottesville, Virginia. . We have had at least 10 calls in the past two months and a few people have been hospitalized.

Some of the industry’s biggest cannabis operators fear contaminated and dangerous items could torpedo an otherwise promising product line, which some large companies are already offering or considering introducing. In addition to health concerns, the unregulated Delta-8 risks becoming a competitive threat to their existing offerings, sold in states they cannot enter, and lowering their prices by avoiding licensing fees, taxes and quality testing.

Regulators should seek to crack down and shut down this unregulated market, said Steve Hawkins, acting chief executive of the US Cannabis Council. The council has already consulted with state governments on Delta-8, it said, and will step up efforts this week to encourage the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration to take action.

Boris Jordan, executive chairman of Curaleaf Holdings Inc., one of the biggest companies in the industry, compared the situation to the vaping crisis of a few years ago, when black market products were causing lung disease, irritating regulators even on approved products.

States must get their hands on this problem, he said.

THC light

Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol is a naturally occurring compound found in low amounts in marijuana plants. The molecule is almost identical to that of Delta-9 THC commonly referred to simply as THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana and some users say that Delta-8 offers a more relaxing and mild effect in THC.

Delta-8 products are sold at gas stations and smokehouses across the country, falling into a gray area of ​​US law. Under the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp cannabis containing less than 0.3% THC can be transported and sold within the country. CBD, an increasingly popular cannabinoid extracted from hemp, is also permitted, but little has been said about the dozens of other compounds that can be extracted, such as Delta-8.

So some companies and lawyers argue that Delta-8 is legal because it can be derived from CBD, which is made from hemp. Others say it depends on the interpretation of a DEA rule on synthetic-derived cannabinoids, which are illegal.

Related: (Maybe) High Legal Hemp Offers Growing Appeal

Given the ambiguity, companies are taking a risk in selling the products, said Laura Bianchi, partner at cannabis law firm Bianchi & Brandt. Manufacturers could face enforcement action from the DEA or consequences from another agency such as the FDA.

When asked about the products, the FDA referred questions to the DEA, which would not go into details on Delta-8 because it said it was currently in the process of developing rules regarding the implementation of the Farm Bill. There is a lot to be learned about the impacts of marijuana and its chemicals, the agency said.

Legal issues do not detract from demand. U.S. sales in April of products listing Delta-8 climbed 144% from a year earlier, according to cannabis data provider Headset.

Each of our clients has requested it. It’s a hot topic, said Kim Stuck, founder of Allay Consulting, which advises around 40 companies in the CBD or THC space. She said falling CBD prices and an overabundance of hemp in states like Oregon and Colorado have contributed to interest in Delta-8 production.

Unexpected substances

The lack of oversight in this relatively new market is raising concerns about unexpected and potentially hazardous substances found in commercially available products.

The US Cannabis Council said it has tested 16 Delta-8 products from suppliers across the United States and found all but one to exceed the permitted level of THC. On average, they had more than 10 times the legal limit. Seven of the samples also exceeded the limits on metals such as copper, chromium or nickel.

This represents a major consumer safety issue, presenting greater dangers than the 2019 vaping crisis, the group said in a report it plans to release this week, a copy of which has been viewed by Bloomberg News.

Separately, Bloomberg News obtained 10 Delta-8 products that are commercially available and sold in New York State, including vapes, gummies, tinctures and flowers. Preliminary testing of these products by SC Labs, a Santa Cruz-based cannabis analysis company, found that six of them contained levels of Delta-9 THC higher than those allowed by the federal government in hemp. , and one exceeded the California limits on heavy metals.

The problem of contaminants usually goes back to the manufacturing process. While large companies tend to use “overboard” methods, Delta-8 can be extracted from CBD by mixing it with acid. Home brewing methods, which have earned some Delta-8s the reputation of the cannabis world as bath gin, can introduce toxins such as lead, according to Guido Verbeck, a professor at the University of North Texas who co- wrote a study. on the methods of creating Delta-8. Even better-quality acids can leave behind sulfate, nitrate or chlorine compounds that can be harmful over time, he said.

Too attractive

It has become almost too appealing for no problem, said Thomas Kiselak, one of the Verbecks co-authors. All you need is some battery acid or pool acid, which a teen can buy. This is something you can do in about an hour.

The acid conversions also create unpredictable mixtures of other compounds that occur naturally in marijuana plants, said Kiselak, now a technical specialist at Caldwell Intellectual Property Law. He estimated that around 11 of these so-called cannabinoids are created with battery acid.

Because scientists have only started to study some of these rare cannabinoids and how they interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, it can have unpredictable effects on users.

Holstege, of the Blue Ridge Poison Center, said he was concerned about the effects on children of unexpectedly potent products. He pointed to the recent case of a 4-year-old who had to be hospitalized overnight after ingesting Delta-8 with gummy candy and becoming unconscious.

It’s a huge threat to young people across the country with the release of these new drugs, he said.

Some companies are testing Delta-9 THC levels to make sure they’re below federal limits, said Josh Wurzer, founder of SC Labs. But he said customers who turn to him hardly ever test for contaminants such as heavy metals because no regulations require it.

People take CBD and do chemical reactions and turn it into Delta-8 THC and sell it at gas stations and market it to children, he said. There are people who walk and buy it who think it won’t get them high.

New restrictions

More than a dozen states have placed restrictions on Delta-8 products in recent months, although the products can still be purchased in many regions. New York State and Massachusetts recently declared that Delta-8 products cannot be sold or manufactured in those states.

Despite concerns over the lack of regulation, some of the biggest operators in the industry are entering the market and believe they can operate to higher standards. Curaleaf, for its part, plans to introduce Delta-8 products even as it seeks tighter product oversight. Competitor Trulieve Cannabis Corp. already sells products. The company said its Delta-8 was not made using acid, but declined to describe its process, citing trade secrets.

DD8, a New York-based company with 10 employees, recently announced the launch of a vaporizer for Delta-8. The founders say they use a heat extraction process to make it, and an attorney for the company said they don’t believe the method violates regulatory restrictions. The company plans to continue selling it. (Neither DD8 nor Trulieves have been tested by Bloomberg.)

A disruption in the Delta-8 market could be instructive as companies introduce new products based on other rare and poorly understood cannabis compounds. One of them, Delta-10, also drew similar attention to Delta-8, and was included in the recent New York rule.

Hawkins, of the Cannabis Council, said this increases the need for comprehensive regulation of cannabis plants. Without it, he said, they were just playing a mole game.

