TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, June 7, 2021 / CNW / – TMX Group today announced its fundraising activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for May 2021.
TSX welcomed 13 new issuers in May 2021, compared to 18 the previous month and 12 in May 2020. The new listings were five exchange-traded funds, a life sciences company, a technology company, two cleantech companies, two consumer products and services companies, a closed-end fund and a mining company. Total funding raised in May 2021 decreased by 48% compared to the previous month and decreased by 28% compared to May 2020. The total number of financings in May 2021 was 52, compared to 59 the previous month and 54 in May 2020.
TSXV welcomed 11 new issuers in May 2021, compared to 17 the previous month and 5 in May 2020. The new listings were eight capital pool companies, two mining companies and one oil and gas company. Total funding raised in May 2021 decreased by 16% compared to the previous month, but increased by 147% compared to May 2020. There were 116 financings in May 2021, against 161 the previous month and 118 in May 2020.
Toronto Stock Exchange
May 2021
April 2021
May 2020
Listed issuers
1,692
1,692
1,604
New listed issuers
13
18
12
IPO
ten
13
11
TSX Venture Graduates
1
2
1
Listed issues
2 354
2 354
2 258
IPO funding raised
$ 1,462,245,989
$ 647,263,350
$ 22,990,400
Secondary funding raised
$ 755,348,094
$ 2,372,050,220
$ 3,223,350,392
Additional funding raised
$ 306,881,116
$ 1,850,599,755
$ 0
Total funding raised
$ 2,524,475,199
$ 4,869,913,325
$ 3,246,340,792
Total number of financings
52
59
54
Issues quoted in market capitalization
3 911 420 732 114 $
$ 3,772,417,327,158
$ 2,867,430,564,021
Statistics since the beginning of the year
2021
2020
% change
New listed issuers
102
67
+52.2
IPO
78
60
+30.0
TSX Venture Graduates
15
6
+150.0
IPO funding raised
$ 5,601,408,065
$ 3,276,909,571
+70.9
Secondary funding raised
$ 15,801,745,729
$ 7,630,394,845
+107.1
Additional funding raised
$ 2,916,123,683
$ 913,865,068
+219.1
Total funding raised
$ 24,319,277,477
$ 11,821,169,484
+105.7
Total number of financings
316
215
+47.0
Issues quoted in market capitalization
3 911 420 732 114 $
$ 2,867,430,564,021
+36.4
TSX Venture Exchange**
May 2021
April 2021
May 2020
Listed issuers
1,880
1 895
1919
New listed issuers
11
17
5
IPO
8
9
2
TSX graduates
1
2
1
Listed issues
1 983
1997
2,002
IPO funding raised
$ 6,655,000
$ 7,082,065
$ 917,140
Secondary funding raised (1)
$ 235,246,536
$ 374,503,710
$ 94,811,500
Additional funding raised
$ 597,826,318
$ 620,899,717
$ 243,792,662
Total funding raised
$ 839,727,854
$ 1,002,485,492
$ 339,521,302
Total number of financings
116
161
118
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 100,228,113,238
$ 95,040,051,259
$ 45,036,297,829
Statistics since the beginning of the year
2021
2020
% Switch
New listed issuers
50
20
+150
IPO
30
14
+114.3
TSX graduates
15
6
+150.0
IPO funding raised
$ 131,494,818
$ 55,405,390
+137.3
Secondary funding raised (1)
$ 1,778,859,855
$ 475,043,879
+274.5
Additional funding raised
$ 3,416,626,511
$ 1,054,853,902
+223.9
Total funding raised
$ 5,326,981,184
$ 1,585,303,171
+236.0
Total number of financings
801
551
+45.4
Issues quoted in market capitalization
$ 100,228,113,238
$ 45,036,297,829
+122.5
** Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Fundings raised)
(1)
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on a cash and secondary basis
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that have been enrolled in the course May 2021:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer name
Company symbol
Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.
DNTL
ETF Evolve FANGMA Index
TECHNOLOGY
Evolve S&P 500 CleanBeta Fund
FIVE
Evolve S & P / TSX 60 CleanBeta Fund
SIXT
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight ETF
QQEQ
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF
QQJR
Magnet Forensics Inc.
POWER
Neighborhood Pharmacy Inc.
NBLY
Sustainable Energy and Infrastructure Split Corp.
THE PRICE
Tantalus Holding Systems Inc.
GRID
The Lion Electric Company
LEV
Tilray, Inc.
TLRY
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
TFPM & TFPM.U
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer name
Company symbol
American Eagle Gold Corp.
AE
Cedarmont Capital Corp.
CCCA.P
Dash Capital Corp.
DCX.P
Good2GoRTO Corp.
GRTO.P
Imperial Helium Corp.
IHC
Mercury Acquisitions Corp.
THANK YOU
Millennial Precious Metals Corp.
MPM
Momentous Capital Corp.
MCC.P
Samurai Capital Corp.
SSS.P
Tup Capital Inc.
TUP.P
Veteran Capital Corp.
VCC.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets and creates digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group includeToronto Stock Exchange,TSX Venture Exchange,Alpha TSX Exchange,The Canadian Depository for Securities,Montreal Stock Exchange,Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, andTrayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, custodian services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website atwww.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter:@GroupeTMX.
