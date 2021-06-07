EU questions industry on euro clearing as LSE offers olive branch





LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union is asking financial market players to suggest legislative changes that would help them shift euro derivatives clearing from London to the bloc, with the UK stock exchange offering an olive branch. FILE PHOTO: British and European flags are seen ahead of a meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium, December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo Britain’s access to the EU financial market was largely cut off after Brexit came into full force on December 31, 2020, and the clearing unit of the London stock exchange group LCH is only allowed to serve EU customers only until June 2022. EU officials say they want a comprehensive view of the large-scale activities of EU-regulated banks and asset managers in order to monitor any potential threats to the bloc’s financial stability. EU Executive Commission to hold workshops with clearing house clients on transferring trillion euro interest rate swaps worth trillions from London to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt. How long would it take to transfer positions or flows identified as clearing within the Union? How could the time needed potentially be reduced? according to an EU document seen by Reuters. The EU executive wants to know if the costs of lagged compensation could be reduced and what changes in EU law or rules applied by regulators could help. What control measures could be taken to facilitate the transfer? What steps could market participants take to help the process? Clearing the euro has long been a Brexit battleground as the City of London seeks to minimize the damage caused by leaving the EU. The LSE hit back on Friday by exposing key data on compensation, concluding that forced offshoring would increase costs for customers and put European companies at a competitive disadvantage compared to their international peers. Restricting access to the EU economy and the euro would place EU companies at a competitive disadvantage compared to their peers and also increase the risk to financial stability both in the EU and more broadly, according to the stock exchange. LCH is already directly supervised by the EU’s securities regulator, ESMA, LSE said. In a bid to convince the EU to extend access to the bloc beyond next year, the LSE said it would be happy if its London clearer was overseen by the European Central Bank, which has been seeking since a long time to have a say in the clearing of the euro. The LSE said the ECB has the power under EU law to require LCH to open a deposit account with it in order to give the central bank more control over the payment flows of clearers in euros. LCH Ltd fully supports this requirement, said LSE. EU firms accounted for just 27.1% of euro-denominated interest rate derivative clearing volumes at LCH in London in 2020, of which 72.9% came from non-European firms, the LSE said. . This illustrated the international use of the euro and the need for EU companies to access international clearers, the LSE said. Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra and Angus MacSwan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos