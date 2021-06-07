Flights to Portugal soar to 16 times the cost of a ticket as 100,000 Britons return home

The cost of flights from Portugal to Britain has risen in the past 24 hours as British holidaymakers rush home before new 10-day quarantine restrictions take effect.

Low-cost airline Ryanair is charging sixteen times more for a flight today compared to last Wednesday, with a ticket from Faro to Bournemouth 285 on Monday compared to just 17 a week ago.

The mirror pays off EasyJet seats from Faro to Gatwick have been 227 Monday against only 53 last Tuesday.

As part of the new Covid measures from June 8, people returning from Portugal will have to self-isolate for 10 days, starting the day after their return to the United Kingdom, as the country switches from red to amber on the list of Covid traffic lights.

It sparked a mass panic at airports, with airlines doubling their flights in an attempt to get passengers home.

However, many travelers find it difficult to book return flights before the new rules take effect, as tickets sell or are sold at extremely inflated prices. In some cases, passengers say airlines are experiencing severe staff shortages.

Some 39 flights are expected to depart from Faro Airport in the Algarve for the UK on Monday – nearly double the usual amount – with videos posted online showing long lines at departure lounges.







In some cases, flights from Portugal to the UK hit 784 on Monday as the race home began.

The 13 one-way flights from Faro, Algarve, to London today average about six times the usual price.

It is estimated that over 112,000 Britons are vacationing in the popular tourist destination.

Vacationers can expect to pay around 250 for a last-minute return flight on Monday, compared to between 30 and 55 every day the rest of the week.

The 5:55 p.m. BA flight to Heathrow had only business class seats costing 784 seats. The other BA flights were much cheaper, but still much more expensive than average.

The cheapest flight of the last UK departures from Faro was the 6:40 PM WizzAir trip to Luton, priced at 136.







The British government made its controversial decision to take Portugal off the green list after data last week showed the Covid infection rate had nearly doubled in the country since it was given the green light.

The primary vacation destination will be moved to the Amber List starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday when the updated restrictions take effect.

But many holidaymakers and travel agencies expressed their anger when the announcement was made last Thursday, with airlines warning the UK has effectively ‘canceled’ the summer and triggered thousands more job cuts in the aviation sector.

The measures come into force just 17 days after the ban on international travel during the holidays is lifted.

Ministers are worried about the possibility of new variants being imported into the UK from overseas, with the new Delta variant believed to have been introduced to the UK via flights from India.

Currently, Britons visiting Portugal only need to prove they are negative for Covid by taking a test before and after flying to the UK, but the new restrictions include the requirement to put quarantined for 10 days at home.

The Department of Transport (DfT) said the situation in the country “called for swift action to protect the gains made with the deployment of the vaccine.”

The DfT added that 68 cases of the Indian mutation, also known as the Delta variant, have so far been identified in Portugal.

What are the rules from 4 a.m. on Tuesday?

People returning from Portugal and other Orange List destinations must self-isolate at home for 10 days. They must pass a pre-departure test and PCR tests on the second and eighth day of your arrival in the UK.

If you pay for a private Covid test through the Test to Release program, carried out at least five days after your arrival, you can end your quarantine earlier.







For travelers returning from Green List countries you do not need to quarantine, and for Red List countries you must enter a 10 day quarantine hotel and pass a pre-departure test , and PCR tests on the second and eighth day of your arrival in Britain.

5 tips to avoid being surprised by traffic light changes

If your destination is on the Amber List but does not have an FCDO warning, such as Portugal, airlines and most tour operators will not offer you a refund. You will likely be able to reschedule, although new dates may be more expensive.

Here are some tips to remember.

Consult FCDO advice

Travel insurers follow the FCDO guidelines for payment, not the traffic light list. You are eligible for a refund if your vacation has gone orange or red if it has also been moved to the FCDO list.

Repatriation flights

Speak to your tour operator or airline about your flight progress as soon as possible if the country you are currently in moves to another category.

Most have flexible booking policies, however, prices can be steep. Whenever possible, it’s worth traveling with a credit card as it will give you a financial buffer and Section 75 protection if you end up losing.

Book a vacation package or opt for flexi offers

Package vacations have better legal protections should something go wrong, including refunds if FCDO advises against travel or if the business goes bankrupt because of Atol’s protection.

Also, be sure to book a flexible deal, which is one that you can change if the destination changes to a different color category or is no longer available.