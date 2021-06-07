Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Completes Purchase of Cooper Tire





Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is now a subsidiary of Goodyear. The two Ohio tire makers announced Monday that they have completed the merger of Findlay-based Cooper with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., announced on February 22. The deal aims to consolidate Akron-based Goodyear as the largest US-based tire maker with its purchase of Cooper, the fifth-largest tire maker in North America. It is also strengthening the Goodyear product offering around the world, in particular by doubling its presence in China. Goodyear shares fell early in trading on Monday. Shares were down 59 cents, or 2.9%, to $ 19.87 at 11:13 am Shares have ranged from a low of $ 7.28 to a high of $ 20.70 over the past 52. weeks. Goodyear Raises $ 1.4 Billion For Acquisition Through Debt Notes Goodyear is funding the purchase of about $ 2.8 billion with $ 2.1 billion in cash and is issuing about 46 million shares in stock, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to using cash, Goodyear raised about $ 1.4 billion in cash for the purchase by issuing debt earlier this year. The deal is expected to increase Goodyear’s profits within a year and improve Goodyear’s balance sheet. Companies have complementary business models, product portfolios, services and capabilities, Goodyear said in a press release. Cooper will be a brand under the Goodyear umbrella. Cooper’s listing to disappear from the NYSE Cooper shareholders approved the purchase earlier this year. Goodyear shareholders did not need to vote on the issue. Cooper’s shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange now that the sale is complete. We are delighted to formally bring Goodyear and Cooper together and unite our common focus on customers, innovation and high quality products and solutions. This combination strengthens Goodyear’s ability to serve more consumers globally and provides increased scale to support larger investments in new mobility and fleet solutions, said Richard J. Kramer, president, CEO and chairman of Goodyear, in the press release. Deal strengthens the company’s presence in China In China, the suit almost doubles Goodyear’s presence and increases the number of relationships with local automakers, Goodyear said. Cooper’s mid-range products, including light trucks and SUVs, complement original Goodyear equipment and premium brand replacement tires, the company said. In addition to the year-over-year increase in profits, Goodyear said it expects other significant financial benefits with the addition of Cooper, including savings of around $ 165 million by eliminating corporate functions and overlapping operation, excluding manufacturing. The company said there would be opportunities to expand some Cooper factories to improve efficiency and flexibility. Strategy in place to increase cash flow Goodyear has said it will use available U.S. tax attributes to generate approximately $ 450 million, which will reduce the company’s cash tax payments and allow it to generate additional free cash flow. The combined company will help Goodyear with products and services for what it says are traditional and emerging original equipment manufacturers; developers of autonomous driving systems; fleet operators; and other mobility platforms. After the sale was completed, Cooper Tire placed about $ 59 million in cash in a trust for the benefit of directors, officers and other employees of Cooper for pre-existing contractual commitments, according to an SEC filing. Jim Mackinnon covers business. He can be reached at 330-996-3544 or [email protected] Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or at www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos