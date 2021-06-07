Connect with us

SEC plans to tackle social media market manipulation and insider trading, Gensler says

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Monday his agency is focused on adopting new rules to prevent company executives from using private information to opportunistically sell company shares they oversee, while recognizing that the SEC must come up with new strategies to protect itself from manipulation on social media.

The SEC passed regulations about 20 years ago called 10b5-1 plans that allow company insiders to buy and sell securities of their own company if those transactions are done by a third party that doesn’t has no knowledge of important, non-public information.

In my opinion, those plans have led to real cracks in our insider trading regime, Gensler said at the Wall Street Journals CFOs Network summit on Monday.

One of Gensler’s concerns is that there is no SEC-mandated cooling off period for when a 10b5-1 plan is passed and when it can start trading, although research shows that 40% of these plans start trading within two months of launch. open, while 14% start trading within a month.

Additionally, there is no limitation on the number of insiders of 10b5-1 plans that can open, making it easier for an insider to close one or more plans if they have public information that suggests they are would be profitable to do so.

Insiders can cancel a plan when they have important non-public information. It seems to me upside down. It can also undermine investor confidence, Gensler said. In my opinion, canceling a plan can be as economically important as making an actual transaction, he added. So I asked the staff to look at the limits on when and how plans can be canceled.

CEO Elon Musk is complaining that he violated a 2018 agreement to pre-submit tweets that discuss production figures for his various companies. The letters, according to the Wall Street Journal, indicated that Musk continued to violate this provision of the regulation, although the feud appears to have ended in a stalemate with no further consequences for Tesla or Mr. Musk.

in January for example.

We have even seen it in the market, even since the events of January, that social and business platforms have come together and we have seen volatility, the president said. I would say this is important, and it also happened in the 90s when the internet came along, traditional fraud was in paper form or in speeches and then moved to the internet and if it is moving. Towards social media, we are always going to do our best within the limits of our resources to combat fraud and manipulation.

Gensler also discussed possible new regulations in the area of ​​special purpose acquisition companies, which have grown exponentially in recent years. It’s all about disclosure, he said, adding that new technologies and new financial methods are constantly evolving and the SEC must be vigilant to stay current, although he declined. estimate when new regulations will be submitted.

We’re looking at the new technology and say, are the investors protected, are they getting the disclosures, is there somehow an equal pay field with that disclosure and are we insuring, as best we can, against fraud? Gensler said.

