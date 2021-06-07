Samsung NYSE Technology-Focused ETFs Listings on HKSE



























Korean industrial giant Samsung has listed a trade exchange fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange’s FANG + index. It is the first FANG + exchange-traded fund to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Simmons & Simmons represented Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) on ​​the Samsung NYSE FANG + listing, an ETF comprised of 10 technology-focused US publicly traded companies. The acronym FANG refers to the largest American technology companies: Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet, the parent company of Google. This is the first sub-fund of Samsung’s EFT Trust, which was established in 2015. In October last year, Samsung also launched its first real estate investment fund focused on ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE), with assistance from Simmons & Simmons. The NYSE FANG + compartment will follow tech-focused companies like Alibaba, Baidu and Tesla, which are attracting strong investor interest, and matches the FANG + index of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), but at a cost. lesser. By trading in both US dollars and Hong Kong dollars and in the Hong Kong time zone, investors in Asia will be able to diversify their risk. The index, which assigns equal weight to each company, tracks the financial performance of highly traded stocks primarily in the technology, media and communications, and consumer-centric sectors. Eva Chan, Simmons & Simmons partner leading the advisory team, said in a statement: “The launch of the first FANG + ETF in Hong Kong is an important milestone.” She added, “We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Samsung and look forward to working closely with the team to bring more innovative and revolutionary investment products to market. Carmen Cheung, Head of ETF at Samsung Asset Management, also noted, “The Simmons team played a crucial role in helping us successfully navigate our latest ETF launch,” highlighting “the wealth of knowledge and solid experience of the company in providing… new investment products ”. Simmons also acted on the first offer of sovereign bonds to be done only to support a country’s Covid-19 vaccination deployment efforts, deployed by Italy, in April of this year.

