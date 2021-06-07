Lordstown Motors receives delinquency notice from Nasdaq. His stock market gains.





An electric truck from Lordstown. Courtesy of Lordstown



Lordstown Engines



is late with a financial filing with the Nasdaq, where its shares are listed and could be delisted if the electric vehicle startup does not respond to a request issued by the SEC Delinquency notice. The possibility of delisting, however, is slim as Lordstown plans to deliver the documents by July 27, 60 days from the date the Nasdaq first informed the company of the filing, Lordstown said in a press release on Friday evening. Despite regulatory vagueness, shares of Lordstown (ticker: RIDE) rose 5.3% to $ 13.18 at 1:14 p.m. Monday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up. Other shares of electric vehicles also rose, which saw above-average short sales. Workhorse (WKHS), for example, increased by 11%. Companies must meet listing requirements to be listed on major US stock exchanges. One is to track financial records such as quarterly reports. Lordstown is behind schedule in filing its first quarter report with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lordstown, in his statement, has made it clear that he is awaiting the notice and intends to file the information as soon as possible within the timeframe prescribed by the Nasdaq. The delay may be related to an accounting problem faced by many companies that have merged with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SAVS. Lordstown went public in October after a merger with DiamondPeak Holdings. The SEC has changed the way companies must account for stock warrants, which is common in PSPC mergers. Warrants give holders the right to purchase shares at a specified price. Prior to the change, warrants were accounted for as shares; now the government wants companies to classify warrants as debt. Lordstown did not respond to a request for comment on its late filing or whether the issuance of the warrants caused the delay. Lordstown’s stock has been having a rough time lately. Shares are down about 25% in the past three months, 37% year-to-date and about 60% from their 52-week high in September. New competition, rising interest rates, which penalized high-value growth stocks more than others, and production delays have all weighed on stocks this year. Lordstown is up with other EV stocks that saw above average short sales. Workhorse (WKHS) stock is up 11%. AMC Entertainment (AMC) is up 17% in Monday trading. Write to Al Root at [email protected]

