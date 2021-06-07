Business
Shifts Exchange may speak volumes for construction
Major North American stock indexes generally ended May on a high note, but there were some changes in month-to-month performance that may be of major importance to future activity. construction.
May was one of those rare months when the NASDAQ index didn’t rush to set a new all-time high. In fact, the NASDAQ over the last period was -1.5% m / m.
The Russell 2000 small cap has not made much noise. It was only + 0.1% m / m.
Instead, the leader among the indexes from one month to another was the Toronto Stock Exchange, 3.3%. That’s quite a start for the TSX. There hasn’t been much in the front for over a decade.
Since 2009, the NASDAQ has been pulled up dramatically by the growth of the high-tech sector. High tech jobs are mostly office jobs. Therefore, before the pandemic before the guidelines on the “work at home”, the success of NASDAQ has directly led to an increase in construction of office buildings in major cities of the United States and Canada.
Next big waves of growth
However, investors may expect the next big waves of growth to come to more traditional sources.
Over the coming years, the cyclical manufacturing will benefit from the de-globalization, a stricter policy of buying American, respect for rules USMCA in procurement and even an infrastructure spending plan at least one thousand billion, provided it is adopted.
engulf vast infrastructure projects construction materials networks, including steel, cement and wood for the formwork.
Additionally, the Biden administration’s clear support for electrification signals a demand for copper (for example, in distribution lines) and nickel (for example, in electric batteries) that will spark an old-fashioned revival. in the extraction of raw materials.
In addition, other metals and minerals such as lithium and cobalt have their moments in the sun.
Large-scale new resource projects, involving massive construction companies, have been almost absent from the scene since the 00s.
The Toronto Stock Exchange is known for its heavy weighting in companies in the resource sector. It is no coincidence that the resumption of the TSX corresponds to the improved outlook for commodities.
To wrap up on this topic, the price of oil, for both West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude, recently (albeit briefly) exceeded US $ 70 a barrel after languishing for years.
Table 1: Scholarships – key performance indicators – May 28, 2021
Sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Table: ConstructConnect.
Chart 1: US exchanges 28 May 2021
The latest data points are for May 28, 2021.
The vertical red lines indicate the major “dips” of February 2009 for the indices.
Data Sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor (S & P), National Association
Stockbrokers Automated Quotes (NASDAQ), Reuters and Yahoo.
Graphic: ConstructConnect.
Other highlights from tables and figures
From the graph 3, February 2009 marked the last major low points for the Canadian and US stock indices.
At May 2021 closing values, the NASDAQ was + 898%, the S&P 500 + 472% and the DJI + 389% from their lows a dozen years ago. These are truly remarkable gains.
The NASDAQ has managed an increase of almost ten times over the past twelve years. The advantages accruing to the US economy on the strength of its high-tech headquarters can not be overestimated.
The current level of the TSX relative to its value in February 2009 is only + 143%. No wonder Canadians look to home prices for their rising asset maintenance rather than stock prices.
According to Table 2, the largest year-over-year increase in the value of the index internationally currently belongs to the Russell 2000, + 62.8%. But second place goes to iShares Emerging Markets Asia, + 47.3%, beating the NASDAQ, + 44.9%.
On a month-to-month basis on the world stage, the leader is the Shanghai Composite Index, + 4.9%. Second place belongs to the iShares Frontier 100 for Pre-Emerging Markets, + 4.2% m / m.
Chart 2: Performance of major stock indices over the past year
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Chart 3: Performance of the main stock market indices since the 2008-09 decline
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Table 2: Major national and international stock market indices – May 28, 2021
“Stock symbols” are in parentheses. MSCI (formerly Morgan Stanley Capital International) is a leading provider of investment decision support tools, with indices as a specialty. “IShares” is a dedicated website in “exchange-traded funds”, or ETFs, managed by BlackRock Investments LLC.
Source: “finance.yahoo.com”
Table: ConstructConnect.
Figure 4: Performance Stock market: United States and Canada vs. the world
Year-over-year at month-end close, May 28, 2021
iShares is a website specializing in “exchange-traded funds”, or ETFs, managed by BlackRock Investments LLC.
Data source: “finance.yahoo.com”
Graphic: ConstructConnect.
Figure 5: NYSE: Dow-Jones Industrials (30)
Shading indicates the two previous recessions of the century (collapse of “dot.com” great recession in 2001 and the 1st 08 2nd 09). The graph shows the closing end of month figures. The last data point is 28 May 2021.
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Figure 6: New York Stock Exchange: Standard and Poor’s (500)
The shaded areas indicate the 2 previous recessions of the century (collapse of ‘dot.com’ in 2001 & Great Recession Q1-08 to Q2-09). The graph shows the month-end closing numbers. The last data point is for May 28, 2021.
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphic: ConstructConnect.
Figure 7: Composite Index NASDAQ
Shaded areas indicate the two previous recessions of the century (collapse of ‘dot.com’ in 2001 & Great Recession Q1-08 Q2-09 to). The graph shows the month-end closing numbers. The last data point is for May 28, 2021.
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Figure 8: Index S & P / TSX Toronto Stock Exchange
Shaded area indicates Canada’s previous recession in the current century (Q4 2008 to Q2 2009; no “point.com” collapse). The graph shows the month-end closing numbers. The last data point is 28 May 2021.
Data Sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S & P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Alex Carrick is Chief Economist for ConstructConnect. He has given presentations across North America on the outlook for construction in the United States, Canada and around the world. Mr. Carrick is part of the company since 1985. links to numerous articles are published on Twitter. @ConstructConnx, Which has 50 000 subscribers.
