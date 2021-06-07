Tesla’s heavy trucking chief has left the company – TechCrunch





Jerome Guillen, a critical Tesla executive who worked on the development and eventual production of the Tesla Semi has left the company, the automaker said in a statement on Monday. filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Guillen’s departure comes just three months after he was transferred from the position of president of the automobile, which included overseeing the Tesla Semi, to a position with less responsibility as head of heavy trucking. Guillen had led all of Tesla’s automotive businesses from September 2018 to March 2021. Guillen had a ten-year career with Tesla and held numerous positions within the company. He started at Tesla in 2010 and reported directly to CEO Elon Musk as program director for the Model S and was quickly given more responsibility, including as vice president of vehicle engineering. He was then appointed President of Automotive before becoming President of Heavy Trucking in March 2021. Guillen is a former Daimler executive who was responsible for developing the company’s next generation Class 8 trucks. The Tesla Semi, a battery-powered electric semi-truck, is still in development. The company first unveiled the Tesla Semi in November 2017. It was due to go into production by 2019, but it has continued to be pushed back. It is not known if Guillen’s departure will further delay the Semi. In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings call that all engineering work on the semi-trailer was complete and that it plans to start deliveries. in 2021. The availability of battery cells was the only issue limiting the vehicle’s production, Musk said at the time. Three months later, Tesla hasn’t provided much of a progress report except to say that the semi-trailer is in development. Earlier this month, the company announced that the first Tesla semi-mega-charger will be installed at the Frito-Lays Modesto delivery center in California. The Megacharger charging stations will be able to serve up to 100 Tesla Semi trucks. It was reported earlier this year, Tesla is building a new production line for its Semi model near its location in the Nevada Gigafactory, with the goal of producing five semi-trucks per week. Development …

