US recovers part of multi-million dollar ransom paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers





James Martin / CNET

The US Department of Justice said on Monday it had recovered millions of dollars in cryptocurrency as part of a ransom paid to hackers whoattackColonial pipeline and caused the closure last month of the main fuel supply artery on the east coast. The DOJ said it seized 63.7 bitcoins worth around $ 2.3 million that were part of the ransom demanded by a group known as DarkSide, which is believed to be based in Russia. the the pipeline operator had paid the hackers $ 4.4 million in cryptocurrency because executives weren’t sure how serious the breach was or how long it would take to restore operations, Joseph Blount, CEO of Colonial Pipeline, told the Wall Street Journal. In onedeclarationRegarding the seizure, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said it could help deter future attacks. “Ransom payments are the fuel that powers the digital extortion engine, and today’s announcement demonstrates that the United States will use all available tools to make these attacks more costly and less profitable for criminal enterprises . “ Colonial Pipeline reported the ransom demand to the FBI in May after hackers used a form of malware known as ransomware to violate the company’s computer systems. Law enforcement officials were able to trace the ransom payment to a specific address, and the FBI had a “private key” that allowed investigators to recover the money, according to the DOJ. The Colonial Pipeline hack, which occurred on or around May 7, resulted in a six-day shutdown. Pipeline operations resumed on May 12 and operations returned to full capacity on May 17. In response, the US Department of Homeland Security issued its firstcybersecurity regulation for the pipeline industry. “As our investigation into this event continues, Colonial will continue to be transparent in sharing information and learning with the FBI and other federal agencies,” Blount said in a statement.

