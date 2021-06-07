Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,035.30, up 6.11 points.) BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Up 26 cents, or 0.43%, to $ 61.33 on 19.1 million shares. BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Up $ 2.27, or 13.56%, to $ 19.01 on 16 million shares Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 0.33%, to $ 30.69 on 15.2 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 0.22 percent, to $ 45.32 on 9.9 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 57 cents, or 1.21%, to $ 47.74 on eight million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 11 cents, or 0.44%, to $ 25.14 on 6.9 million shares. Companies in the news: Air Canada (TSX: AC). Down five cents to $ 26.95. An economist says the recent decision by Air Canada executives to voluntarily refund their bonuses is an incredibly rare case of a corporate pay flip-flop. David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, says it’s unusual for the public outcry to succeed in pushing C-Suite employees to reimburse their bonuses. The airline announced on Sunday that its president and CEO, as well as its executive vice presidents, had volunteered to return their 2020 bonuses and stock appreciation units after public disappointment subsided. increased about his compensation program. In the statement, he said former President and CEO Calin Rovinescu, who retired in February, will donate the value of his 2020 bonus to the Air Canada Foundation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s bonus program last week after the airline disclosed millions of bonuses to people it qualified of “instrumental” for the survival of the airline during the pandemic. The federal government paid $ 500 million for a 6% stake in Air Canada and also agreed to a $ 5.9 billion loan for the airline in April. Well Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL). Up 71 cents or 9.9% to $ 7.88. Well Health Technologies Corp. said it would be the largest private operator of ambulatory medical clinics in Canada with an agreement Monday to buy MyHealth Partners Inc. Vancouver-based Well Health said it has signed an agreement to buy Toronto-based MyHealth Partners Inc. up to $ 266.3 million, adding 48 clinics in Ontario to its growing portfolio of medical companies. Well Health chief executive Hamed Shahbazi said it was the 10th acquisition of his company this year, including CRH Medical Corp., a Vancouver-based surgical equipment company that it bought in April for the equivalent of $ 470 million. MyHealth, founded in 2013, has 760 healthcare professionals, including physicians, who provide primary care, specialty care, telehealth services and diagnostic services under the provincial health insurance program. ‘Ontario. About 75 percent of MyHealth’s medical consultations are conducted using telehealth technology, some of which is provided by the Well Health group of companies. As part of the deal, which is expected to be finalized in the third quarter, Well will pay $ 82 million in cash, $ 94.3 million in shares at an assumed price per share of $ 9.80 and $ 30 million in convertible promissory notes. Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSX: LSPD). Up to 49 cents at $ 87.21. Lightspeed POS Inc. continues its wave of acquisitions and efforts to consolidate the e-commerce industry with a pair of deals valued at US $ 925 million. The Montreal-based company, which sells software for small and medium-sized retailers and restaurants, said Monday it would acquire e-commerce company Ecwid and software wholesale company NuOrder. As part of the first deal, Lightspeed will buy Ecwid, based in Encinitas, Calif., For US $ 500 million, including US $ 175 million in cash and US $ 325 million in Lightspeed stock. Ecwid, which was founded in 2009 to make it easy for small businesses to add online stores to their existing sites, boasts of having 130,000 paying customers in more than 100 countries. The second deal will see Lightspeed pay $ 425 million, half in cash and half in Lightspeed stock, for NuOrder, a Los Angeles-based business-to-business e-commerce platform. NuOrder has worked with over 3,000 brands including Coach, Converse, Canada Goose, Steve Madden, JW Anderson and Helmut Lang. Lightspeed’s acquisitions come as the e-commerce industry comes under increasing attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted businesses to pivot online as lockdowns and temporary shutdowns were adopted. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 7, 2021. The Canadian Press







