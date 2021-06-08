Shares are mixed in May, but majority of Iowa companies are positive





Ten of the 17 Iowa-based companies on the Iowa Business Record Index posted stock price gains for the month of May. Only one company posted double-digit percentage gains. Seven Iowa-based stocks posted losses. Ten of the 17 Iowa-based companies on the Iowa Business Record Index posted stock price gains for the month of May. Only one company posted double-digit percentage gains. Seven Iowa-based stocks posted losses. Renewable Energy Group Inc. posted the largest gain of the month with an increase of 10.00%. Meredith Corp. recorded the second largest gain at 8.30%. HNI Corp. ranked third with an increase of 7.75%. Winnebago Industries Inc. posted the largest percentage loss at 7.49%. Lee Enterprises Inc. recorded the second biggest loss with a decrease of 2.64%. Heartland Express Inc. was third with a decline of 2.37%. On May 25, Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Co. announced that it had completed its transaction with FBL Financial Group Inc. which is privatizing the company. Following the closing, the common shares of FBL Financial Group will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange until the market opens on May 26. Learn more about the transaction. FBL Financial Group will no longer be included in our Iowa Index. The Iowa Index, an unweighted average price of 17 Iowa-based public companies, rose 0.53% in May, compared with a 1.53% drop in the Nasdaq stock index and an increase of 1.0. 93% of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Iowa-based companies that make up the Iowa Index are bolded in this list of companies with significant operations in the state. See the full Iowa index







