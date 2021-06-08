Mark Cuba-backed Dave banking app goes public via $ 4 billion SPAC

The banking app Dave announced on Monday that the company would debut in the market through a PSPC merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

The deal values ​​Dave at $ 4 billion and is expected to close in the second half of this year. Once the transaction is completed, it intends to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DAVE.

The company, ranked n ° 26 on last yearCNBC 50 disruptorlist, was recently valued at $ 1 billion in August 2019, according to data from PitchBook.

Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm headquartered in Chicago, has extensive experience in financial technology debt and equity financing transactions and is a long-time investor in Dave, most recently providing a $ 100 million credit facility to the Company in January 2021. VPCC completed its initial public offering in March 2021.

Dave’s shortcut for the hero of the David vs. Goliath tale is designed to eliminate many of the features that customers don’t support about legacy banks. The company started with an overdraft fee. For a $ 1 per month subscription, users can access current accounts at no cost and up to $ 100 in overdraft protection with no fees or interest. Members who sign up for direct deposit also benefit from automated budgeting and the ability to increase their credit scores by reporting rent and utility payments to credit bureaus.

The company says it has helped clients avoid nearly $ 1 billion in overdraft fees through its ExtraCash feature, and has helped workers earn more than $ 200 million through their job posting in sharing economy, Side Hustle.

Co-founder and CEO Jason Wilk, who founded three other start-ups and counts Mark Cuban as one of the early investors, believes consumers should be rewarded for consistently doing the right thing.

“At Dave, we are committed to improving the financial health of our members,” Wilk said in a statement announcing the deal. “We believe that the old financial system did not work and today more than 150 million people need our help to strengthen financial stability.”

The deal includes a $ 210 million private placement led by Tiger Global Management. So-called PIPE financing is a mechanism for companies to raise capital from a select group of investors who make entry into the end market possible. Wellington Management and Corbin Capital Partners are also participating.

PSPCs have entered the market at a tremendous rate over the past year as an alternative to IPOs. However, the market has cooled in recent times due to regulatory concerns and a general pullback in PSPC stocks. The CNBC SPAC 50 Index, which tracks the 50 largest US-based pre-merger blank check transactions by market cap, has fallen about 4% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq has gained about 7%.

So far this year, 330 PSPCs have raised nearly $ 105 billion, according to SPAC Research, but experts warn investors that the recent frenzy and subsequent collapse in PSPC stocks could lead to riskier trades within months. to come up.

