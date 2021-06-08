Chicago Auto Show Organizers Show Outdoor Events Due To July Date





CHICAGO With the Chicago Auto Show taking place in July instead of February this year, organizers previewed the very first outdoor events to launch next month. Residents don’t usually expect a street festival on a Monday, but that’s exactly what happened on Indiana Avenue near the west building of McCormick Place. It was just a small snippet of what’s coming in July for people to wake up to for the return of the show. “It’s a big deal, especially for the auto industry here in Chicago, as we were the last main event at McCormick Place,” said chairman of the board, Kevin Keefe. “It was going to be McCormick’s first economic event. “ For the first time, the show will include a four-night street festival; complete with food trucks, local breweries and road tests. While there are plenty of other things to do next month compared to the cold February weather, organizers are hoping the outdoor festival is right for you. To book tickets, download the Chicago Auto Show app. Then, those interested will need to reserve a four hour window to get off and enjoy the show. More Chicago News Headlines from WGN





