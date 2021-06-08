Nasdaq, stock exchange behind the promotion of diversity, criticized for its own failures





The Nasdaq has been beating the drums for diversity in corporate America, but the makeup of its executive ranks seems woefully out of step with this high-profile push. At the end of last year, the tech stock exchange jolted Wall Street by declaring it would de-list companies that did not meet board diversity requirements. This means appointing at least two directors who are either female, minority, or LGBTQ +. He has since relaxed his stance, saying he is content to encourage and not enforce the guidelines. Now some insiders want to know if it’s because the Nasdaq is also in trouble. Of the approximately 40 executives and senior executives at Nasdaq, only senior vice president of marketing Branden Jones is African American, according to the company’s leadership section of the website. And now the longtime executive leaves to lead marketing at BlackRock’s risk management division Aladdin, The Post has learned. The Nasdaq did not immediately return a request for comment, but the move has some questioning whether Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman’s commitment to “championing inclusive growth and prosperity to fuel stronger economies Is just the latest – albeit particularly blatant – example of corporate wakeism that is all talk and no action. The Nasdaq, the exchange behind a controversial push for diversity, itself needs diversity, critics say. PA “There is an element of hypocrisy as the Nasdaq criticizes others and holds them accountable,” says Stephanie Creary, an assistant professor at the Wharton Business School who lectures on issues of identity and diversity. “Who holds the Nasdaq responsible? ” While the top bosses of many Fortune 500 companies, including the Nasdaq, have emphasized the need for diverse boards, they have often failed to diversify their executive ranks, Creary notes. In part, that’s because it’s much easier to appoint two directors to a board than it is to develop diverse talent from scratch. The fact that the Nasdaq loses an African-American executive is not necessarily a damning factor in assessing the company’s commitment, says Sandra Sucher, professor at Harvard Business School and author of the next book The power of trust: how companies build it, lose it, regain it. Nonetheless, “one in 40 is always the wrong number,” says Sucher. “Whatever they do, it doesn’t seem like they’re doing enough to live up to their comments. Do you have any advice for On the Money? Write to us at [email protected].

