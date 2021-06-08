Business
Japan’s GDP shrinks less than feared, easing double-dip worries
Japan’s economy has shrunk less than the first report reported last quarter, easing concerns about the risk of a double-dip recession as the country struggles through a new round of restrictions to contain the coronavirus.
Gross domestic product contracted 3.9% on an annualized basis from the last quarter of 2020, the Cabinet Office reported on Tuesday in figures that beat analysts’ forecasts and showed the world’s third-largest economy has held up. to a winter wave of viruses in better shape than the government had estimated.
With Japan’s latest viral emergency set to last until mid-June, about a month before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics, economists turned to the GDP report for any signs of further weakness that point to a increased risk of another contraction this quarter. They did not understand it.
“When you see the outlook for the economy, it’s not that bad,” said economist Yoshiki Shinke of the Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute. “The pace of vaccination is accelerating faster than expected and this increases the chances of a strong rebound from the third trimester.”
Separate figures showed wages rose in April at the fastest pace since 2018.
What Bloomberg Economics Says …
“The larger-than-expected upward revision to Japan’s GDP in the first quarter looks good on the outside, but – based on the mix – is weak on the inside. One of the main factors causing the smaller contraction from the preliminary reading was an increase in private stocks. This could ease in the second quarter, making a recession more likely. “
–Yuki Masujima, economist
For the full report,Click here.
Since the start of the year, Japan’s recovery has been interrupted by repeated declarations of emergency in an attempt to contain the viral outbreaks.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration has walked a tightrope, using narrowly targeted restrictions on restaurants and bars to quell recent outbreaks, but leaving most other businesses to continue as usual.
This approach kept the economy from collapsing like it did last year, but it also failed to eradicate the virus. Meanwhile, a vaccination campaign that only shifted into high gear in recent weeks has allowed the crisis to drag on, even though the number of cases is still far below US or European levels.
Exports, Households
But, even if Japan’s fight with the virus continues, Tuesday’s report likely did not change the consensus among analysts that the economy will manage to maintain growth this quarter. There are also reasons for a faster recovery to restart once virus restrictions are lifted.
Rapid rebounds in the United States and China are fueling Japanese exports, with domestic industrial production hitting its highest level in April since a sales tax hike in 2019.
Household spending, which has increased month-over-month since February, shows a renewed appetite for durable consumer goods, although spending on entertainment and other services is predictably lagging behind. This suggests a solid foundation of consumer demand that could support growth once the pandemic is finally over.
Meanwhile, the virus cases are decreasing and the vaccination campaign is finally starting. More than 17 million doses have been administered today compared to just one million at the end of March. Most of these shootings have taken place in the past three weeks.
“May and June are likely to be bad, but consumption is unlikely to deteriorate much from the first quarter,” said economist Takeshi Minami of the Norinchukin Research Institute. “So I think we will be back positive territory for the second trimester.
– With the help of Tomoko Sato and Yuko Takeo
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]