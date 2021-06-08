Japan’s GDP shrinks less than feared, easing double-dip worries

Japan’s economy has shrunk less than the first report reported last quarter, easing concerns about the risk of a double-dip recession as the country struggles through a new round of restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

Gross domestic product contracted 3.9% on an annualized basis from the last quarter of 2020, the Cabinet Office reported on Tuesday in figures that beat analysts’ forecasts and showed the world’s third-largest economy has held up. to a winter wave of viruses in better shape than the government had estimated.

With Japan’s latest viral emergency set to last until mid-June, about a month before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics, economists turned to the GDP report for any signs of further weakness that point to a increased risk of another contraction this quarter. They did not understand it.

“When you see the outlook for the economy, it’s not that bad,” said economist Yoshiki Shinke of the Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute. “The pace of vaccination is accelerating faster than expected and this increases the chances of a strong rebound from the third trimester.”

Separate figures showed wages rose in April at the fastest pace since 2018.

What Bloomberg Economics Says … “The larger-than-expected upward revision to Japan’s GDP in the first quarter looks good on the outside, but – based on the mix – is weak on the inside. One of the main factors causing the smaller contraction from the preliminary reading was an increase in private stocks. This could ease in the second quarter, making a recession more likely. “ –Yuki Masujima, economist For the full report, Click here.

Since the start of the year, Japan’s recovery has been interrupted by repeated declarations of emergency in an attempt to contain the viral outbreaks.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration has walked a tightrope, using narrowly targeted restrictions on restaurants and bars to quell recent outbreaks, but leaving most other businesses to continue as usual.

This approach kept the economy from collapsing like it did last year, but it also failed to eradicate the virus. Meanwhile, a vaccination campaign that only shifted into high gear in recent weeks has allowed the crisis to drag on, even though the number of cases is still far below US or European levels.

Exports, Households

But, even if Japan’s fight with the virus continues, Tuesday’s report likely did not change the consensus among analysts that the economy will manage to maintain growth this quarter. There are also reasons for a faster recovery to restart once virus restrictions are lifted.

Rapid rebounds in the United States and China are fueling Japanese exports, with domestic industrial production hitting its highest level in April since a sales tax hike in 2019.

Household spending, which has increased month-over-month since February, shows a renewed appetite for durable consumer goods, although spending on entertainment and other services is predictably lagging behind. This suggests a solid foundation of consumer demand that could support growth once the pandemic is finally over.

Descending path Number of infections continues to fall amid emergency restrictions Source: NHK, Bloomberg



Meanwhile, the virus cases are decreasing and the vaccination campaign is finally starting. More than 17 million doses have been administered today compared to just one million at the end of March. Most of these shootings have taken place in the past three weeks.

“May and June are likely to be bad, but consumption is unlikely to deteriorate much from the first quarter,” said economist Takeshi Minami of the Norinchukin Research Institute. “So I think we will be back positive territory for the second trimester.

– With the help of Tomoko Sato and Yuko Takeo