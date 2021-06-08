Japan’s GDP shrinks less than feared, easing double-dip worries

Connect with us

Japan’s economy has shrunk less than the first report reported last quarter, easing concerns about the risk of a double-dip recession as the country struggles through a new round of restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

Gross domestic product contracted 3.9% on an annualized basis from the last quarter of 2020, the Cabinet Office reported on Tuesday in figures that beat analysts’ forecasts and showed the world’s third-largest economy has held up. to a winter wave of viruses in better shape than the government had estimated.

Repeated viral emergencies this year have halted the recovery for now

With Japan’s latest viral emergency set to last until mid-June, about a month before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics, economists turned to the GDP report for any signs of further weakness that point to a increased risk of another contraction this quarter. They did not understand it.

“When you see the outlook for the economy, it’s not that bad,” said economist Yoshiki Shinke of the Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute. “The pace of vaccination is accelerating faster than expected and this increases the chances of a strong rebound from the third trimester.”

Separate figures showed wages rose in April at the fastest pace since 2018.

What Bloomberg Economics Says …

“The larger-than-expected upward revision to Japan’s GDP in the first quarter looks good on the outside, but – based on the mix – is weak on the inside. One of the main factors causing the smaller contraction from the preliminary reading was an increase in private stocks. This could ease in the second quarter, making a recession more likely. “

–Yuki Masujima, economist

For the full report,Click here.

Since the start of the year, Japan’s recovery has been interrupted by repeated declarations of emergency in an attempt to contain the viral outbreaks.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration has walked a tightrope, using narrowly targeted restrictions on restaurants and bars to quell recent outbreaks, but leaving most other businesses to continue as usual.

This approach kept the economy from collapsing like it did last year, but it also failed to eradicate the virus. Meanwhile, a vaccination campaign that only shifted into high gear in recent weeks has allowed the crisis to drag on, even though the number of cases is still far below US or European levels.

Exports, Households

