SEC says it monitors continued volatility in certain stocks





AMC Empire 25 off Times Square is open as New York theaters reopen for the first time in a year after the coronavirus shutdown on March 5, 2021. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images The United States Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday it was closely monitoring wild trading in stocks even recently to ensure market stability. “SEC staff continue to monitor the market in light of the continued volatility of certain stocks to determine if there have been market disruptions, manipulative transactions or other improper behavior,” said a holder. SEC word to CNBC. “In addition, we will act to protect retail investors if violations of federal securities laws are found.” The comment came as retail exploded in a handful of speculative names including AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond and, to a lesser extent, GameStop. Retail investors continued to cram into these names as they cheered each other on on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. During AMC’s 83% advance last week, the stock was on several occasions the most active name on the Nasdaq. AMC has climbed over 100% this month alone in intense trading after a 160% lead in May, pushing its 2021 rally to over 2,500%. TD Ameritrade has taken steps to increase the margin requirements on AMC and GameStop to 100%, which means investors are required to buy all securities in cash. In January, amid GameStop’s historic tightening, the SEC pledged to protect individual traders and to carefully review actions taken by brokerage firms that could “disadvantage investors or unduly hamper their ability to trade certain securities.” . Did you like this article?

For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC’s global live stream

Register forCNBC Pro

Start your free trial now

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos