TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.Announces Public Offer Price of 6.25% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series C

NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (TRTX or the Company) today announced the price of a public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series C to 6.25% (Series C preferred shares) at a public offering price of $ 25.00 per share. TRTX has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional Series C preferred shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Series C preferred shares will have a liquidation preference of $ 25.00 per share. TRTX will receive gross proceeds of $ 175,000,000 from the sale of the Series C Preferred Shares before the deduction of the subscription rebate and other estimated offering expenses. The offer is scheduled to close on June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

TRTX intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to partially fund the repurchase of all outstanding shares of the Company’s Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Series B.

TRTX intends to file an application to list the Series C Preferred Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRTX PRC.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and TPG Capital BD, LLC are acting as co-book managers for the offering.

The Series C Preferred Shares will be offered under the company’s existing registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Offer will be made only by way of a Prospectus Supplement and accompanying Prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attn: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by phone at +1 (800) 248-8863, or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that primarily creates, acquires and manages senior mortgages secured by institutional properties located in selected primary and secondary markets in the United States. The company is managed externally by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, LP, which is part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset company TPG.

