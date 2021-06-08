Record $ 117 million in available winnings in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw





According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), a total of $ 117 million in jackpots is up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, setting a Canadian record. The draw includes a $ 70 million jackpot and approximately 47 “maxmillion” prizes of $ 1 million. OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told Global News that the last time major prizes hit this high in a Lotto Max draw was in 2018, when the jackpot was capped at $ 60 million and that there were 56 maxmillions, for a total of $ 116 million. Read more: No winning tickets sold for Friday’s Lotto Max draw, prize payouts hit record highs Bitonti said that since then the jackpot cap has been raised to $ 70 million. With that as a cap, the total of the highest prizes was in January 2020, when the jackpot was $ 70 million and there was 42 million max, for a total of $ 112 million, he said. The story continues under the ad Lotto Max, which is played across Canada, began with a jackpot cap of $ 50 million. “We raised the cap because, you know, you have to keep it up to date. So we wanted to refresh it. We went from 50 to 60, now to 70 million as well, ”Bitonti said. Trends Stories 4 killed in London, Ontario. attack likely targeted because she is Muslim, police say

Current 30 13: Mom Charged After Impersonating Teenage Girl At School “The variable for Lotto Max is the maxmillions. So when the game was originally designed… people were telling us that they really liked these big jackpots, but they also wanted more people to win less than a million dollar prizes.















1:50

Store owners return $ 1 million lottery ticket this woman threw in the trash





Store owners return $ 1 million lottery ticket this woman threw in the trash on May 25, 2021

Bitonti said that the number of maxmillions can “grow and grow” and depends on the number of people who have won them in previous draws and the number of sales. He said Tuesday could see even more than 47 max million prizes drawn. Lotto Max is played on Tuesdays and Fridays and tickets cost $ 5. The story continues under the ad Bitonti said the current draw prizes have been increasing since April 24, right after the last jackpot hit. The last time someone won a $ 70 million jackpot was in February, when a Sudbury-area couple bought the winning ticket. – With files from Nick Westoll © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos