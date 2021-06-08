Bitcoin collapses as Donald Trump calls it a “scam”; ASX trades flat as business confidence drops





The Australian stock market is trading flat on Tuesday as local data shows a drop in business confidence during the Melbourne lockdown. Key points: The ASX 200 was up 0.3 percent on the opening

Business confidence data fell amid Melbourne’s fourth foreclosure That’s despite US stocks falling slightly on Monday At 12:15 AEST, the ASX 200 was stable at 7,280. This was lower after it initially traded slightly higher during the morning. The market plunged as ANZ’s business confidence data showed a 0.6% nationwide reduction last week during Melbourne’s fourth COVID-19 lockdown. As might be expected, the most severe drop in confidence was among business owners in the Victorian capital itself with confidence down 2.4%, but other cities like Sydney were in. made up 4.3%. “The emergence of a more infectious strain of COVID raises concerns that the lockdown will be extended again,” the bank said. “It could have a more lasting impact on confidence than what we have seen with the recent instant blocks.” But Melbourne has so far only reported two new cases of the virus today, and investors are clearly ignoring fears that its lockdown will slow the economy. The best performing stocks include health stock Mesoblast (+ 5.5 percent), senior care provider InvoCare (+ 3.5 percent) and Whitehaven Coal (+ 3.4 percent). Westgold Resources rose 1.6 percent as the spot price of the commodity rose globally overnight. Meanwhile, Collins food stocks and A2 Milk Company each lost more than 1.7 percent each. Harvey Norman is also down 1.6 percent. Donald Trump calls Bitcoin a ‘scam’ Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to grab the headlines thanks to big names. Elon Musk weighed in on the cryptocurrency again with a series of tweets over the weekend. Although stripped of his rights on Twitter, former US President Donald Trump called Bitcoin a “scam” in an interview with an American broadcaster. “Bitcoin looks like a scam,” he said in an audio interview. “I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing with the [US]dollar. It is essentially a currency in competition with the dollar. I want the dollar to be the currency of the world. “ Mr. Trump also told broadcaster Fox that he is also not investing in the traditional stock market at this time. “I haven’t invested in the stock yet. I think it’s high,” he said. China is also pushing for further regulation of non-traditional currency. Over the weekend, its social media giant Weibo cracked down on the platform’s cryptocurrency-related accounts. Chinese regulators also last month banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions and warned investors against speculative crypto trading. Beijing had already introduced rules on digital currency trading five years ago, but this has pushed China further into its tough stance. China continues to crack down on cryptocurrencies. ( Steve Garfield / flickr.com / CC BY 2.0 Bitcoin crashed last month after Mr. Musk’s interest in cryptocurrency faltered and his company Tesla turned around and accepted it as payment due to its energy consumption. It was trading relatively stable this week. However, it is again down 8% in the last 24 hours. He currently buys about US $ 33,662. Another cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is also down 6.9% to US $ 2,593. Market ignores announcement of minimum corporate tax The ASX 200 is also on the rise despite mixed results in the United States. On Wall Street, stocks were mostly down, but only marginally, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 losing ground, while biotech helped push the Nasdaq up. U.S. stocks have not moved significantly despite the G7 announcing over the weekend that it has agreed to support a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has even gone so far as to call the proposal a “significant and unprecedented commitment” to end what she called a race to the bottom in global taxation. Facebook has said it will pay more taxes around the world under the deal. Many other big Wall Street techs could face the same result. G7 representatives also discussed the requirement for companies to report their environmental impact in a more standardized way. ( AP: Alberto Pezzali, Pool “Journalists’ efforts to extol the importance of the historic G7 weekend deal (have) failed to match stock price action,” NAB analysts noted this morning. “And where the NASDAQ just finished with a gain of 0.5% against small losses for the S&P and the Dow.” Analysts pointed out that the tax policy was flagged two weeks ago, which may have absorbed the blow. “It’s hard to avoid the impression that global markets are for the most part simply shifting from one major event risk to another with little to do in between.” Australian dollar edged higher after AAA rating reaffirmed The Australian dollar appreciated slightly against the greenback, to nearly 77.60 cents US. Market overview at 8:15 am AEST ASX 200 futures contracts + 0.1 pc; ASX 200 closed -0.2 pc at 7,282

Europe: FTSE 100 at +0.1 pc at 7,077, DAX -0.1 pc at 15,677, Euro Stoxx 600 + 0.2 pc at 454 Commodities: Brent crude -0.5 pc at US $ 71.50 / barrel, spot gold + 0.2 pc at US $ 1,902 / ounce Credit agency S&P Global Ratings removed a negative outlook on Australia’s AAA sovereign credit rating yesterday, due to the economy performing much better than expected during the COVID pandemic. “We continue to favor a firmer AUD because its fundamental drivers are high,” CBA analysts said this morning. “We expect the AUD to rise if the RBA cuts its asset purchases and continues to target the April 2024 bond at its July 6 meeting.” ABC / son

