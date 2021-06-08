CLEAR Secure, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering Proposal





NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – CLEAR Secure, Inc. (“CLEAR”) announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) regarding a proposed initial public offering of its Class A ordinary shares. The number of shares offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. CLEAR intends to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “YOU”. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as principal underwriters for the Offer. The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York State 10282, by phone at 866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected], JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by phone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected], Allen & Company LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 711 5th Avenue, New York, New York State 10022, or by phone at 212-339-2220, or by email at [email protected], or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, toll free at (800) 326-5897 or send an email request to [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, solicitation or offer to buy, or sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. About CLAIR With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR’s mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With over 5.6 million members and over 100 partners across North America, CLEAR’s identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet, transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and confidentiality are the foundations of CLEAR. We are committed to ensuring that members control their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by US government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Counter Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. Press contact Gladstone Place Partners

Lauren Odell / Patricia figueroa

212-230-5930 DELETE SOURCE

