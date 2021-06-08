Business
Cramer’s Crazy Money Recap: T-Mobile, Biogen
The exchange is ultimately a supermarket, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Monday. But unlike a supermarket, Wall Street is more of a beware of the buyer (buyer attention), Cramer said, as he embraced the return to the New York Stock Exchange floor for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Even though Monday was a down day for stocks, Cramer said you just can’t underestimate the importance of the New York Stock Exchange. The NYSE has both real and symbolic functions. This is where new companies go to ring the opening bell when they have an IPO, but it is also the place to get the best price, as well as a ‘feel’ of how. which buyers and sellers behave.
On Monday there were more sellers than buyers, Cramer said, with more large accounts offloading their positions, forcing prices down. However, this was not the case for all stocks, as Biogen (BIIB) – Get a report stoked the streets with the approval of its new Alzheimer’s disease drug. Shares surged higher, closing over 38% at the close.
Many people wonder if the NYSE floor still matters, a question to which Cramer answered with a resounding “Yes”. Wall Street is a sanctuary for capitalism, he concluded, and it’s still the fairest place to buy and sell stocks.
Executive decision: T-Mobile
In his first segment “Executive Decision”, Cramer spoke with Mike Sievert, President and CEO of T-Mobile (TMUS) – Get a report, the wireless service provider that has grown 86% in the past two years as it became the country’s largest 5G operator.
Sievert said that after years of AT&T (T) – Get a report and Verizon (VZ) – Get a report leader in the era of 4G wireless, in the era of 5G, T-Mobile has established itself as the big winner and is now setting the standard.
When asked how a hair-raising No.3 player was able to topple two behemoths, Sievert explained that AT&T and Verizon have simply looked away with mergers, acquisitions and media partnerships that have all failed. T-Mobile is an outright 5G internet provider and is years ahead with the right spectrum, technology, and usability policies its users love. The company added 1.4 million new net subscribers this quarter alone.
T-Mobile is also leading the charge with 5G home broadband, Sievert said. Its 5G is so fast, it is already faster than most wifi systems and in many parts of the country 5G is the only broadband option.
Executive decision: Tradeweb Markets
For his second segment “Executive Decision”, Cramer also spoke with Lee Olesky, co-founder and CEO of Tradeweb Markets (TW) – Get a report, the digital bond trading platform that has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic as traders embraced digital platforms. Tradeweb shares have risen 29% in the past six months.
Olesky explained that Tradeweb started out small and was the first company to allow institutions to trade US Treasuries on the Internet. Since then, the company has added asset classes and extended its reach to traders around the world.
In today’s market, Olesky said collaborative innovation is key, which is why the company is working closely with its customers to create new software that allows them to trade more easily, even on complex markets with complex transactions.
Olesky said Tradeweb’s advantage lies in its diverse offerings. The company’s average daily volume is just under $ 1 billion, he said, across many different asset classes and markets.
Off the charts: Amazon
In the “Off The Charts” segment, Cramer spoke to his friend and colleague Larry Williams about the Amazon chart. (AMZN) – Get a report, an action that Williams believes ready to rally.
Amazon shares peaked five weeks ago when the company released its latest earnings, but Cramer believed the stock had a bright future given its strength in retail, web services and advertising. – an area that is experiencing growth of 77%.
Williams agreed, noting that historically June has been a bullish month for Amazon. He also noted that his own Williams oscillator shows strong institutional buying since May.
Williams went on to point out that Amazon’s equilibrium volume indicator and accumulation-distribution gauge also indicate a bullish divergence, meaning that the likely next step for Amazon is higher.
Cramer’s Playbook
In his “Cramer’s Playbook” segment, Cramer answered the question everyone is asking: what, exactly, is making memes stocks, cryptocurrency, and NFTs roar?
In the case of AMC Entertainment (AMC) – Get a report, Cramer said, the company is doing whatever it takes, using the strength of its actions to raise capital, clean up its balance sheet and grow its business to become the dominant piece in its industry. This is how stocks roar, like Monday’s 14.8% gain.
As for GameStop (GME) – Get a reportCramer said the company’s plans are still a mystery, but will most likely be canceled once known. Does this make GameStop overrated? You bet. But will meme marketers care? Not at all.
Then there are cryptocurrencies, an asset the wealthy use as a hedge against inflation. Cramer said easy money has already been earned in crypto, but he still maintains having one in your wallet. Which? Choose the one you want.
Lightning tower
Here’s what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the actions the callers offered during the “Mad Money Lightning Round” on Monday night:
Novavax (NVAX) – Get a report: “I still love Moderna (MRNA) – Get a report much more. I think they can do a lot more with their platform. “
Philip Morris International (PM) – Get a report: “It’s a well-run tobacco company, but it’s a tobacco company.”
Blade Air Mobility BLDE: “I think there are better ways to do more. I will not recommend this one. “
Atlassian (TISI) – Get a report: “I think you have to worry about the valuation. It’s far too big a market cap.”
Exact Sciences (EXAS) – Get a report: “I think they’re a great company. I’m a buyer.”
International gaming technology (IGT) – Get a report: “I can’t believe this one keeps going higher. I don’t understand, but it keeps going.”
Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) – Get a report: “It’s a total speculative stock.”
At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN.
