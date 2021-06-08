Gas Prices Rise Slightly As Crude Prices Rise





NASHVILLE Gas prices in Tennessee are up one penny on average from last week. The state average is now $ 2.88, up 17 cents from a month ago and nearly $ 1.10 more than a year ago, AAA reported. After 10 days of stability, the national average gas price rose by a dime over the weekend to $ 3.05. We expect the number of claims this week to increase as it will reflect Memorial Day weekend trips, but that likely won’t lead to higher gas prices for the majority of motorists, said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA The Auto Club Group, in a press release. However, crude oil is on the rise and could support prices at the pump. Fast facts 92% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $ 3.

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $ 2.69 for regular unleaded.

The top 10% of prices at the pump are $ 3.12 for regular unleaded. The most expensive gas prices in the state Town of Johnson ($ 2.94)

Nashville ($ 2.91)

Cleveland ($ 2.90) Cheapest gas prices in the state Chattanooga ($ 2.80)

Knoxville ($ 2.87)

Kingsport ($ 2.88) The cheapest gas prices in the Tri-Cities From Monday afternoon on GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas prices in each of the Tri-Cities can be found at the following locations: At Kingsport Walmart Neighborhood Market (Lynn Garden Drive): $ 2.69 per gallon for regular gas

At Bristol Murphy USA (Century Boulevard in Bristol, Tennessee): $ 2.82 per gallon for regular gasoline

At Johnson City Sams Club (Franklin Terrace Drive): $ 2.71 per gallon for regular gasoline Across the country During the week, gas price averages in 26 states rose 1 cent or saw no movement, AAA reported. Only two states have seen prices rise by one or more nickel. Prices are expected to fluctuate over the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand. The Energy Information Administration reported that demand rose from 9.48 million barrels per day to 9.15 million barrels per day for the week ending May 28. In the same week, total gasoline inventories rose to nearly 234 million barrels as U.S. refinery usage climbed to 88.7%, the highest level. price since February 2020. To help gauge the price fluctuation at the pump later this summer, AAA tracks two additional factors: crude oil prices and global supply. Last week, crude prices hit their highest level ($ 69 per barrel) in two and a half years. Since crude represents more than 50% of the price at the pump, when it increases, the price paid by motorists also increases. What is promising is that crude may not hold up to this level, AAA reported. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, announced last week that they still plan to gradually increase crude production in July. If they increase production, it could lead to lower crude oil prices, which is good news for motorists. What about oil? As the official Friday trading session closed, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 81 cents to $ 69.62, AAA reported. OPEC’s efforts to maintain its production deal boosted prices last week. The move could help lower prices at the pump later this summer, but the amount of the price cut will depend on how well OPEC and its allies stick to their deal and whether the additional production is not met by higher demand. OPEC and its allies will meet again on July 1 to review their production agreement. To view daily gas price averages, visit prixgaz.aaa.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos