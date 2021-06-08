Business
ECB aligns with Fed in double act to maintain stimulus
Policymakers at the European Central Bank have all the evidence they need to keep their ultra-loose monetary stimulus in place when they meet on Thursday, thanks in part to their counterparts at the Federal Reserve.
Despite a faster economic rebound in the United States after the pandemic and much higher inflation than in the eurozone, Fed officials said they would not slow down bond buying on their own a week later. Their reasoning? They still cannot be sure that the recovery is ingrained enough to be self-sustaining.
It’s a useful guide for the ECB, whose economy is more lagging behind, and could do without the turbulence of global policy changes. the eurozone started vaccinations later, and is just coming out of a double-dip recession. Inoculation targets are months away, and new viral variants threaten to restrict travel.
“The recent signals from the Fed are probably helping the ECB,” said Gilles Moec, chief economist at AXA Investment Managers. “I don’t expect fireworks on Thursday, I don’t think they want to rock the boat.”
ECB officials seem unlikely to cause any surprises on the stimulus measures. Diligent policymakers such as board member Fabio Panetta say there is no reason to slow the pace of pandemic bond buying by around € 20 billion ($ 24 billion ) per week.
More hawkish colleagues such as Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann have mostly remained silent on the subject, while President Christine Lagarde insists the ECB will maintain favorable funding conditions for much of the crisis. economic recovery.
What Bloomberg Economics Says …
“This doesn’t seem like the time for the hawks to bicker over more bond buying. Bloomberg Economics expects policymakers to opt for an additional three months of “significantly higher” purchases under the emergency pandemic purchasing program. “
-David Powell. For the full report,Click here
The last Fed official to speak before a quiet period before the meeting was Loretta Mester on Friday, who said “we want to be very deliberately patient here because, you know, it’s been a huge, huge shock to the world. ‘economy”. New York Fed Chairman John Williams said he would go no further than “talking about talking” about where the economy is going.
The differences with the eurozone are striking. US inflation could climb to 4.7% when May data is released on Thursday – coincidentally just as Lagarde begins his press conference. The OECD says the economy will grow 6.9% this year, exceeding its size before the pandemic.
Eurozone inflation reaches 2%, slightly above the ECB’s target, and gross domestic product is expected to increase by 4.3%, only reaching its pre-crisis level for the year next.
Uncertainty about the outlook intensified on Friday after weaker-than-expected US payroll figures. Both central banks say the spike in inflation will subside as energy prices stabilize and the shortages that have plagued businesses ease.
“I don’t think inflation and wage pressures will increase substantially,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg. “In the United States the risk is greater, but even there I don’t see wage inflation taking its own life.”
Investors do not expect either central bank to cut bond purchases until September at the earliest and not raise interest rates until at least 2023.
Echoes of this complacency can also be seen at the Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of India, while the People’s Bank of China says it will not make abrupt policy changes.
Some smaller economies, however, act against inflation. Officials in New Zealand and South Korea have signaled potential interest rate hikes and Canada signaled a reduction in debt purchases. Norway could raise rates within months, Iceland has already done so, and emerging economies like Russia and Brazil have also started to tighten.
Global divergence
“There is a clear rift opening up,” said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at Bank of Singapore Ltd. “The Fed will only be slow to reduce its asset purchases while the ECB and BOJ are also concerned about keeping monetary conditions flexible. During the pandemic.”
Fiscal stimulus can help determine a turning point. US President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion hit package this year has given a massive boost by sending checks to households, but that sugar rush may already be fading away. A follow-up infrastructure package gets bogged down in congressional talks.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants Biden to continue and told Bloomberg News on Sunday that slightly higher inflation would be welcome as it would allow interest rates to rise.
Read more: Yellen says higher interest rates would be a ‘plus’ for US and Fed
The European Union has relied on national aids such as loan guarantees and holidays that have allowed companies to stay afloat and workers to keep their jobs. He is also betting on a stimulus fund of 800 billion euros to strengthen the resilience of the economy in the longer term.
But for the ECB, it’s still unclear how many companies will go bankrupt and how many jobs will be lost when current support programs end, and the divestments under the stimulus fund have not even started. Meanwhile, avoiding a slowdown in stimulus measures on both sides of the Atlantic avoids the prospect of economic disruption.
“The risk of destabilizing the market will be less, with less contagion effects for the euro,” said Axa’s Moec. “This puts the ECB in a more secure environment.”
– With the help of Enda Curran, Alister Bull and John Ainger
