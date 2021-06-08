Smart-Lock Maker latch goes public on Nasdaq





Latch is trying to unlock its potential in public markets. On Monday, its first day of trading, common shares of smart lock makers rose 4.06% to $ 11.27. Latch is the last real estate company to try their luck by raising funds through a specialist acquisition company. A PSPC offers an alternative to a traditional IPO and can be a boon for business insiders. A number of real estate technology companies have jumped on the PSPC craze. And despite concerns of regulators, investors continue to pour money into space. Latch, which trades on the Nasdaq Exchange, went public by merging with TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp, a SPAC launched by developer Tishman Speyer. Latch said it raised $ 453 million in cash through the public offering. It plans to release additional financial data on June 9. The company plans to use the money to add locations and services, according to a press release. Latch, founded in 2014 by its CEO, Luke Schoenfelder, initially focused on apartment buildings. It allows tenants to access their accommodation via a smartphone application rather than a physical key. It announced last week that tenants can access their Latch credentials through Apple Wallet. Today, the company is seeking to break into the commercial office market by replacing certain functions traditionally performed by reception. It recently launched a pilot program in New York at the Empire State Building, Brookfield Place and Rockefeller Center to test a new service to reduce lobby wait times. Schoenfelder recently told The Real Deal that his business has experienced its strongest growth on record during the pandemic. Latch in 2019 raised $ 126 million through a Series B funding round, which included investors such as Brookfield Ventures and Tishman. At the time, the company was valued at $ 454 million. The company claims that one in 10 new apartment buildings in the United States have Latch products. Latch joins the long list of real estate companies to raise funds through a PSPC. RXR Realty and Silverstein Properties Tal Kerret have also launched PSPCs. Unlike a traditional IPO, a PSPC offering does not have to disclose to investors the specific investments it plans to make. The lack of disclosure combined with disappointing returns for investors has led the Securities and Exchange Commission to warn investors against investing in these offers. PSPC’s 330 IPOs in the United States grossed $ 104 billion, according to SASP research. Latchs’ public offering also shows interest in real estate technology, or proptech. Investors are betting big on the sector, which seeks to modernize areas of the real estate industry that have historically been opposed to technology, such as title insurance, mortgage closings and construction. Established real estate companies like Lennar are investing in the area to improve their own operations. Lennar, the nation’s largest home builder, has swallowed more than $ 300 million combined in 20 startups. Contact Keith Larsen

