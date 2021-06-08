The other virus that can wreak havoc across the world: Ransomware





The entrance to Colonial Pipeline Company in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

On May 7, a pirate note was discovered on a computer in the Colonial Pipeline control room. Hackers had stolen 100 gigabytes of Colonial data and threatened to make it available to hackers around the world unless they paid a ransom of $ 5 million in bitcoins. Colonial responded by shutting down its main asset, an oil pipeline that runs 5,550 miles from Texas to New Jersey and carries more than 100 million gallons per day. It is the largest pipeline in the United States The effect of the shutdowns on gas supply and prices was immediate. Prices in Virginia soared from $ 3 to $ 7 a gallon, and hundreds of gas stations in North Carolina had no gasoline to sell. Within a few days, Colonial paid hackers $ 4.4 million, later admitted by CEO Joseph Blount. Several US states faced gas shortages in mid-May after ransomware … [+] a cyberattack causes the shutdown of Colonial Pipeline.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It could have been worse. The hacker group, known as DarkSide, is believed to be from Russia, allegedly stole customer billing data. They didn’t disrupt pumps, valves, and physical structures controlled by sensors, but DarkSide caused billions in economic damage to the Southeastern United States in a week. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The threat of hacking is escalating globally, says Nicole Perlroth when I spoke to her at the end of May. Perlroth is the chief cyber journalist of the New York Times, and the author of a much sought-after book with a spooky title: This is how they tell me the end of the world. Perlroth spent seven years researching and writing his book. She has traveled the world and opened the doors to a hidden multibillion dollar industry run by paranoid geniuses who commit data theft and ransomware. Getty Images The dilemma of ransomware attacks is asymmetry, Perlroth explains. While shutting down a developed country’s power grid would require the resources of a national army and would be considered an act of war, ransomware only requires a simple theft or a credible threat. This can be done by loose affiliations of hackers all over the world. It can be done so that the ransom amounts around the world are swelling rapidly or even by anarchists for no other reason than to poke the powers in the eye. The threat of hacking is escalating globally. Nicole perlroth

Here are the industries that Perlroth says are most vulnerable to ransomware attacks: banking, electric power, healthcare, military, oil and gas, transportation, and water supply. His biggest worry? When I started my research, my own fear was the water supply. It’s always like that. Perlroth is right earlier this year that a single hacker attempted to raise sodium hydroxide to toxic levels at a water treatment plant in the United States. Next time it might be a state sponsored terrorist group, with more deadly results. getty Perlroth is also concerned about global supply chains in energy and transportation: I am concerned about small private supply chain companies that underinvest in network security because they operate. with low margins, or maybe they just can’t find the talent they need. The threat is growing and global. Vanson Bourne, a UK research firm, interviewed 5,400 IT managers in 30 countries. More than a third have been affected by ransomware attacks. The majority said the attackers had successfully encrypted their data. The average bill to rectify a ransomware attack, considering downtime, time spent by people, device cost, network cost, lost opportunities, and ransom paid, was $ 1. $ 85 million. The most attacked country? India. The most attacked ASEAN countries are Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. But many countries, including those most suspected of sponsoring or harboring hackers Iran, North Korea, Russia, did not participate in the investigation. Global attention over the past 18 months has focused on a biological virus that has killed millions of people and caused billions in economic damage. Covid-19, thanks to heroic pharmaceutical innovators, will retreat. Who are the innovators who will stop the ransomware crisis?

