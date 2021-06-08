Stock market today: small cap stocks break out of the blocks





Small caps gained the lead on Monday, while major blue chip indices produced more mixed results, as investors continued to digest last week’s jobs report and several other moving macroeconomic elements. President Joe Biden on Friday rejected the GOP’s latest infrastructure package, but was scheduled to meet with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia today to continue negotiations. Also noteworthy are comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Biden’s spending plans could lead to higher interest rates, but that such an outcome “would actually be a plus for the society’s point of view and that of the Fed, “adding that both rates and inflation have been too low over the past decade. However, don’t expect higher rates anytime soon; Strategists from the BlackRock Investment Institute say the Federal Reserve “faces a very high bar to change its accommodative monetary policy.” the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.4% to 34,630) and S&P 500 (slightly to 4,226) both declined slightly, while the Nasdaq Composite managed a 0.5% gain to 13,881. The Technology Index was helped by a massive 38.3% increase in Biogen (BIIB), which came to life after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Other stock market action today: Eli lilly (LLY, + 10.2%) reached a record level today on a halo lift from BIIB. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company is developing its own drug to treat Alzheimer's disease.

(LLY, + 10.2%) reached a record level today on a halo lift from BIIB. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company is developing its own drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. You’re here (TSLA, + 1.0%) halted plans to produce the Plaid + sedan, the most expensive version of its Model S series. CEO Elon Musk announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, tweeting “Plaid + is canceled. No need, because Plaid is so good. “

U.S. Crude Oil Futures slipped 0.6% to close at $ 69.23 a barrel.

Gold Futures edged down 0.4% to $ 1,898.80 an ounce.

the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) edged up 0.1% to 16.44.

edged up 0.1% to 16.44. Bitcoin prices fell 3.3% from Friday to $ 35,679.55. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Small-cap stocks come out on top As a group, small-cap stocks were the biggest gainers on Monday. the Russel 2000 gained 1.4% to 2,319, placing it 2.0% off its March 15 closing high of 2,360. “Reddit favorites are all the rage again today,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange, referring to so-called memes stocks such as AMC Entertainment (AMC, + 14.8%) and GameStop (GME, + 12.7%). But they weren’t alone. Cloud computing, electric vehicles and online gambling were among the most exciting forces on Monday. More generally, it has been a productive day for “innovative growth stocks” companies that are sort of breaking the mold in their respective industries. Analysts place great importance on the long-term prospects of these 15 companies, praising not only their cutting-edge technologies, but also wise management with a concern for sustainable cash flow and return of capital to shareholders. Discover 15 innovators who stand out.







