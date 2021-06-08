Asia shares its gains on caution, oil drops again





FILE PHOTO: A passer-by wearing a protective mask reflects on the screen displaying the exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the US dollar and stock prices at a brokerage house, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak ( COVID-19), Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2020 REUTERS / Issei Kato / File Photo

Asian stocks reversed their early gains on Tuesday as traders were sidelined by U.S. inflation data and a European monetary policy meeting this week, as oil prices lost more ground on condition concerns fragile global recovery. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index rose 0.07%, while FTSE futures were flat, indicating a moderate start for European markets. The MSCI gauge for Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.36% in the afternoon session, erasing the morning’s gains. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (.HSI) was down 0.42%. China’s benchmark CSI300 (.CSI300) fell more than 1.3%, weighed down by liquor makers as investors worried about high valuations and Sino-US tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 (.N225) edged down 0.19% as market heavyweight losses offset gains from drugmakers after Eisai Co’s Alzheimer’s drug (4523.T) received the l US regulatory approval. Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG, said there was a lack of catalysts for markets as investors waited on the sidelines for significant news and data points. “It’s calm. The main concern of the market is inflation and central banks,” he said. “… Overall, we see negative feelings about risky assets.” The European Central Bank is holding its policy meeting on Thursday, the same day that the U.S. Consumer Price Index is due, which could fuel discussions on the Federal Reserve’s spending cuts. In Asia, data on inflation in China is due on Wednesday. “The start of a new week hasn’t seen much in terms of price movements across all asset classes,” said Ray Attrill, head of currency strategy at National Australia Bank. “It’s hard to avoid the feeling that global markets are for the most part just shifting from one major event risk to another with little to do in between,” he said. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 (.AXJO) was the only major index remaining in positive territory, trading up 0.18%. The MSCI All-Country World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.1% on Monday, reaching its sixth record in seven days, after the G7 countries reached a landmark deal on Saturday to support a minimum global tax rate companies of at least 15%. The deal lifted the shares of tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Facebook (FB.O) as their future tax liabilities become more predictable. Read more Oil prices lost more ground on Tuesday as concerns over the fragile state of the global recovery were exacerbated by data showing that China’s oil imports fell in May. Brent crude widened its losses to $ 70.96 a barrel at 05:30 GMT, down 53 cents or down 0.74%. US oil fell 47 cents, or 0.68%, to $ 68.76 a barrel. Gold prices fell slightly on Tuesday, weighed down by a slight rise in the dollar. Spot gold was down 0.12% to $ 1,896.71 an ounce, at 5:34 am GMT. The dollar index (.DXY) rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. USD / Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

