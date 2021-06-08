Bird is the word | News, Sports, Jobs

Business
Bird is the word
NEW ULM – Bird is the new word in New Ulm transport.
As of Monday morning, a fleet of 50 Bird electric scooters (e-scooters) was strategically placed around New Ulm. Twenty scooters were placed in front of the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce and five scooters each were placed at Hermann Heights Park, Harman Park, Nehls Park, German Park, Civic Center and Glockenspiel.
Electric scooters are available for temporary rental within the city limits of New Ulm. To rent and operate these vehicles, an individual must download the Bird application on his phone. This app offers a map of New Ulm and shows the location of the nearest Bird electric scooter.
A user can activate the scooter using the phone app by scanning a QR code on the scooter. User must also have a credit / debit card to activate the vehicle. When activated, the electric scooter will emit a bird-like chirp. The vehicle starts with the user by pushing with his foot and activating the right throttle switch.
The rental costs $ 1 to activate the electric scooter and 39 cents for every minute of use. The cost of a 15-minute ride is approximately $ 7.40.
Once a user has completed their journey, they must click on the button ” limit switch “ on the app to stop the charge meter. The electric scooter will make another bird sound to signify that it is turned off.
The scooter can be parked at the user’s final destination. If the user is going to the restaurant with the scooter, simply park it outside the restaurant. The scooter could then be used by another person. All Bird scooters have GPS tracking. A maintenance crew will eventually pick up the scooters and move them if necessary.
Users are advised not to leave electric scooters on private property or park them in an inaccessible location.
The Bird electric scooter rental business is covered by New Ulm’s new micromobility sharing operations, adopted in May. The ordinance was created to authorize this new activity, but also to set rules of use.
The Bird company already has regulations on who can use scooters. A user must be 18 years old to use the scooter. The vehicle cannot be driven on sidewalks either.
The city allows the use of electric scooters on the cycle track, but limits the maximum speed on the track to 12 mph. Electric scooters are capable of going at 15 mph, but Bird can regulate speed based on GPS. If an electric scooter enters the bike, the top speed is immediately reduced to 12 mph.
“They follow the same rules as bicycles”, City manager Chris Dalton said. It is expected to issue a press release and other information on the settlement this week. The information would also include the contact details of the Bird company.
The city does not maintain the electric scooter fleet. Any problem with scooters should be reported to Bird.
Micromobility sharing operations are increasingly common across the country. Similar services are used in the Twin Cities and other large metropolitan areas.
Dalton said it’s slightly unusual for a micromobility sharing operation to work in a community the size of New Ulm, but Bird is experimenting with expanding the service.
By offering the service to small communities, rural residents will become more comfortable with the service and will be more likely to use it when visiting another community. The Bird app used to locate electric scooters in New Ulm will also work in any community with Bird electric scooters.
Electric scooters are also a potential benefit for tourists. Electric scooters will make it easier for visitors to travel to different areas around New Ulm. Parking for electric scooters is easier than parking a car.
It is an alternative to driving a car. Every electric scooter in operation is another vehicle taken off the road. These vehicles are electric instead of gasoline.
Bird started the micromobility operation with 50 electric scooters, but based on the public response, the number of electric scooters may increase.
