Price of gold and silver today: marginal increase of the yellow metal; money falls on MCX | Check out the latest prices here





With a small increase of 0.01% or Rs 7, gold futures contracts maturing on August 5 stand at Rs 49,146 per 10 grams. After witnessing a drop on Monday, gold prices surged on the MCX. On the other hand, silver futures fell again. Silver futures maturing on July 5 fell 0.22% or Rs 158, trading at Rs 71,606 per kg on June 8, 2021. Yesterday the two metals traded low on the MCX. While the price of gold stood at Rs 48,994 per 10 grams, silver was trading at Rs 71,539 per kg. When the market closed on June 7, 2021, silver prices were Rs 71,817 per kg, while gold was Rs 49,143. In India, gold prices vary due to excise duties, state taxes, manufacturing costs and more. Usually, metal prices are decided on the basis of international market prices. Several factors such as the value of the rupee against the dollar and the global demand for the metal also play a crucial role in determining the gold and silver rates in India. Gold and silver prices on the international market Gold fell slightly, weighed down by a slight rise in the dollar on Tuesday, according to the Reuters metals report. On the flip side, investors cautiously waited for US economic data due later this week to assess inflationary pressures and federal reserves guiding monetary policy. Spot gold was also down 0.2% to $ 1,895.59 an ounce as of 3:15 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $ 1,898.60. However, the dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, said: “Gold will struggle to maintain gains above $ 1,900 an ounce until US inflation data is released. discarded ”. So, I expect gold to jump into a choppy $ 1,860 to $ 1,900 range this week, with last week’s high of $ 1,917 an ounce not expected to be retested this week, ” the note reads Silver was also down 0.3% to $ 27.79 per ounce. Gold price and silver price in India CITY GOLD (per 10 grams, 22Ct) SILVER (per kg) New Delhi 47 940 rupees 71,700 rupees Bombay 47,500 rupees 71,700 rupees Calcutta Rs 48,020 71,700 rupees Chennai 46,040 rupees 75,800 rupees Read more | Gold and silver prices: precious metal rates drop marginally on June 7 | Check the rates by city here

