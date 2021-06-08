New tax regime won’t push big tech companies out of Ireland





Big tech companies and other industries that have taken refuge in European tax havens are unlikely to change their bases under the proposed global minimum tax regime, as markets like Ireland continue to offer more money. benefits to businesses than their wealthier neighbors. While the 15% tax rate proposed by the Group of Seven Rich Nations is higher than Ireland’s current 12.5% ​​levy for businesses, it is still lower than the 20% or more that businesses would face in countries like the United States or the United States. France. The country also has tax treaties with other countries that allow multinational companies to pay a lower rate and incentives to compensate companies for research and development expenses. If the new legislation ignores the other benefits that tax havens offer big tech companies, they could retain many of their benefits. Read more: Big Tech watches the tide turn on taxes after years of plenty Some companies may move their headquarters out of low tax countries like Ireland, but “there are still a lot of incentives to keep your business and your money in these low tax jurisdictions,” said Robert Palmer, group executive director. Defense Tax Justice UK Still, the ruling is a positive step towards ending the “race to the bottom” for corporate tax rates, he said. Ireland has become the base of European operations for several of the largest international companies, including Google, Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. The G7 minimum tax proposal aims to prevent companies from using low-tax jurisdictions. taxation to reduce their tax bill, and competing countries to offer ever lower rates. Tech companies themselves have largely supported the efforts. Google strongly supports the work to update international tax rules and “we hope countries continue to work together to ensure that a balanced and lasting agreement will soon be finalized, ”spokesman José Castañeda said in an emailed statement. A The Amazon.com Inc. spokesperson said the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development-led process “will help stabilize the international tax system” and described Saturday’s deal as “a step forward. welcome in the efforts to achieve this goal “. Facebook Inc.’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, made similarly positive remarks on Twitter. Facebook has long called for reform of global tax rules and we welcome the significant progress made in the G7. Today’s agreement is an important first step towards providing certainty for businesses and building public confidence in the global tax system. – Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) June 5, 2021 An Apple representative declined to comment on the effect new rules would have on its Irish base. Facebook and Google spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests. According to Joe O’Mara, head of aviation finance at KPMG Ireland, other industries including aircraft leasing, based largely in Ireland to reduce their tax bill, should also stay put. The country has “best-in-class” agreements to reduce withholding taxes on lease payments that Ireland-based lessors receive from their airline customers. Without these treaties, companies could face a withholding tax – typically around 10 to 30 percent – on their gross income from leases, he said. This is good news for Ireland, which has warned that a global deal could cost it around 20% of its corporate tax revenues. Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe argued that tax competition is a legitimate tool for small countries that do not have the same resources as larger ones, and pledged to find other policy areas for ensure that the nation remains a “very attractive place” for the international community. investment. Read more: Ireland to defend legitimate tax competition, says Donohoe More at risk are tax havens like Bermuda where businesses do not pay tax, said George Turner, executive director of TaxWatch. “The zero percent tax havens like Bermuda, I think this game is over, ”he said. – With the help of Laura Davison and Isabel Gottlieb Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







