Business
Southwest Florida International Airport TSA Ready to Increase Passenger Numbers | News, Sports, Jobs
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stands ready to deal with the continued increase in the number of travelers at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and across the country. Acrylic barriers and improved technology now reduce or eliminate physical contact between passengers and TSA personnel.
But as you prepare to fly after what could be a year or more for many, the TSA offers some serious advice on how to navigate the airport checkpoint. The first is to arrive early, two hours in advance. Keep in mind that your plane’s doors are closed 15-20 minutes before the posted flight time, and you may arrive just when there is a crowd to check in a bag or go through security. TSA staff screen record number of passengers at RSW, even higher than before pandemic began
“The health and safety of our workforce and the traveling public remain our essential mission”, said Robert McLaughlin, who took over as federal director of security with the Transportation Security Administration at RSW after returning from a five-year assignment with TSA in North Africa and the Middle East. “I am impressed with the professionalism of our TSA employees and the remarkable teamwork with the Lee County Port Authority and the Lee County Port Authority Police.
TSA has installed the latest checkpoint technology – CT 300 – as well as CAT or credential authentication technology, both of which reduce touchpoints. CT scanners or CT equipment use complex algorithms to look for threats, allow TSA agents to rotate images and therefore reduce the need to open bags. Passengers screened in the lanes with this new equipment do not need to remove their 3-1-1 bags or electronic devices.
In lanes equipped with CAT machines, passengers are separated from TSA officers by acrylic barriers and can insert their own identity card or passport. Boarding passes are not required in these lanes. The equipment verifies the identity of passengers and confirms in real time that they are flying that day.
Face masks for employees and passengers are required in all domestic modes of transportation, including airport security checkpoints and throughout the airport. Since the implementation of the federal mandate for face masks for travelers on February 2 and the subsequent extension to September, the masks are required regardless of any local or state easing of restrictions. Those who refuse to wear a mask face fines from the TSA and the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) if the violation occurs in flight. TSA continues to work closely with all transportation partners to enable the highest standards of safety in a travel environment that helps reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Travelers should follow these six tips to get through the TSA checkpoint as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Tip 1: Wear a face mask. You have to. Face masks must be worn at the airport, on the plane and on all public means of transport and in train stations, ports or similar transport centers, regardless of national and local laws.
Tip 2: Leave prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of physical contact with TSA officers at the screening point, check to see if items are prohibited by using the “What can I bring? “ page on TSA.gov. Also empty your pockets of your wallet, coins, phone and other permitted items in your own carry-on baggage, not in the checkpoint trays. It will also reduce the points of contact.
Tip 3: Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card ready. Follow the rule for liquids of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary limit of 12 ounces in carry-on baggage.
Tip 4: Never any weapons at checkpoints. Air passengers can travel with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packaged and declared at check-in. Contact your airline for further advice. And know what the laws are on both sides of your trip.
Tip 5: Help is always available. Get live support by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST and weekends / holidays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.
Tip 6: Register now for TSA PreCheck. “Travel with ease” by signing up for TSA PreCheck and avoiding removing shoes, belts, fluids, food, laptops and light jackets. Most new registrants receive a known traveler number within five days and membership lasts for five years.
TSA is committed to supporting a healthy and secure environment for our employees, airport staff and airline passengers. For more information on TSA procedures during COVID-19 as part of our “Stay healthy. Stay safe” countryside, visit tsa.gov/coronavirus.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]