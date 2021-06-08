Southwest Florida International Airport TSA Ready to Increase Passenger Numbers | News, Sports, Jobs

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stands ready to deal with the continued increase in the number of travelers at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and across the country. Acrylic barriers and improved technology now reduce or eliminate physical contact between passengers and TSA personnel.

But as you prepare to fly after what could be a year or more for many, the TSA offers some serious advice on how to navigate the airport checkpoint. The first is to arrive early, two hours in advance. Keep in mind that your plane’s doors are closed 15-20 minutes before the posted flight time, and you may arrive just when there is a crowd to check in a bag or go through security. TSA staff screen record number of passengers at RSW, even higher than before pandemic began

“The health and safety of our workforce and the traveling public remain our essential mission”, said Robert McLaughlin, who took over as federal director of security with the Transportation Security Administration at RSW after returning from a five-year assignment with TSA in North Africa and the Middle East. “I am impressed with the professionalism of our TSA employees and the remarkable teamwork with the Lee County Port Authority and the Lee County Port Authority Police.

TSA has installed the latest checkpoint technology – CT 300 – as well as CAT or credential authentication technology, both of which reduce touchpoints. CT scanners or CT equipment use complex algorithms to look for threats, allow TSA agents to rotate images and therefore reduce the need to open bags. Passengers screened in the lanes with this new equipment do not need to remove their 3-1-1 bags or electronic devices.

In lanes equipped with CAT machines, passengers are separated from TSA officers by acrylic barriers and can insert their own identity card or passport. Boarding passes are not required in these lanes. The equipment verifies the identity of passengers and confirms in real time that they are flying that day.

Face masks for employees and passengers are required in all domestic modes of transportation, including airport security checkpoints and throughout the airport. Since the implementation of the federal mandate for face masks for travelers on February 2 and the subsequent extension to September, the masks are required regardless of any local or state easing of restrictions. Those who refuse to wear a mask face fines from the TSA and the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) if the violation occurs in flight. TSA continues to work closely with all transportation partners to enable the highest standards of safety in a travel environment that helps reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Travelers should follow these six tips to get through the TSA checkpoint as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Tip 1: Wear a face mask. You have to. Face masks must be worn at the airport, on the plane and on all public means of transport and in train stations, ports or similar transport centers, regardless of national and local laws.

Tip 2: Leave prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of physical contact with TSA officers at the screening point, check to see if items are prohibited by using the “What can I bring? “ page on TSA.gov. Also empty your pockets of your wallet, coins, phone and other permitted items in your own carry-on baggage, not in the checkpoint trays. It will also reduce the points of contact.

Tip 3: Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card ready. Follow the rule for liquids of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary limit of 12 ounces in carry-on baggage.

Tip 4: Never any weapons at checkpoints. Air passengers can travel with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packaged and declared at check-in. Contact your airline for further advice. And know what the laws are on both sides of your trip.

Tip 5: Help is always available. Get live support by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST and weekends / holidays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

Tip 6: Register now for TSA PreCheck. “Travel with ease” by signing up for TSA PreCheck and avoiding removing shoes, belts, fluids, food, laptops and light jackets. Most new registrants receive a known traveler number within five days and membership lasts for five years.

TSA is committed to supporting a healthy and secure environment for our employees, airport staff and airline passengers. For more information on TSA procedures during COVID-19 as part of our “Stay healthy. Stay safe” countryside, visit tsa.gov/coronavirus.