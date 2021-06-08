Putting sport in sportage





Hyundai and Kia are clearly rivals, albeit sibling rivals. Both brands have overlapping offerings, each with a distinct character and design. This competition is proving to be very interesting for style-conscious consumers, as both brands market state-of-the-art design edges. Take, for example, the neo-retro vibe of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Kia’s EV6 rides on the same platform, with an equally avant-garde but much more elegant look. The EV6 is part of Kia’s forward-looking “Opposites United” design philosophy. Kia’s electric SUV may have forged that design language, but the all-new Kia Sportage 2023 will be the melting pot. See the 6 photos See the 6 photos You’re looking at the domestic version, so expect to see more details on the Sportage 2023 in the US market in the near future. Regardless of the other content changes in between, the styling inside and out should remain largely the same. This is a reinvention of the Sportage that the current model desperately needed. The current model debuted in 2016 for the 2017 model year. The Sportage’s styling turned heads about half a decade ago (it was certainly provocative, by standards at the time), but now he just looks stale. Especially next to the new model. Look at the intricate interplay between boomerang traffic lights and the new “Digital Tiger Face,” a twin design element that sits above and complements an intricate, contemporary grille. As is the trend, actual headlights are less prominent than traffic light arches. Underneath the radiator grille, a large lower air intake and fog lights are located under a body-colored chin strap. The sides are deeply sculpted and the raised D-pillar trim is a neat variation on the floating roof theme, which will surely be upgraded with the option of a contrasting roof in a black finish. The rear plays with some EV6 styling concepts (albeit with less dramatic and larger taillights), but overall it’s a bold look for the Kia compact SUV. In fact, he barely registers as a parent of today’s Sportage. See the 6 photos See the 6 photos The interior looks almost as much of a sci-fi shuttle as the cabin of the EV6. The most important part is the massive curved slab, a fusion of infotainment and instrument display that looks a bit like a junior varsity version of the Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen. It sweeps up a sleek dashboard, ending where a large vent and a piece of trim pick up and sweep toward the door card. There are contrasting material colors mixed with piano black and shiny metal, especially in the large solid-looking interior door handles. See the 6 photos See the 6 photos In terms of equipment, powertrains, options, etc., we have few details. But we get a glimpse of the more rugged X-Line version, with a much different lower front fascia, block rocker trim, patterned rear bumper, and the addition of a roof rack. Inside, seats trimmed in sage green or black blend with quilted accents and “black metal wood” for an upscale, outdoorsy feel. Sadly, it looks like we’ll have to wait to get a glimpse of this chic-looking interior design.

