SGX Nifty Points Cautious Start For Sensex, Nifty; 5 things to know before the market opens





The domestic stock market benchmarks, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking for a cautious start on Tuesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty at the start of the session. The nifty futures were trading just 10.50 points at 15,790 on the Singapore Stock Exchange. The 30-stock Sensex BSE closed Monday's trading session at a high-end closing at 52,328, while Nifty 50 finished just above 15,750. US exchanges closed in the red. However, major Asian peers traded in a mixed fashion on Tuesday morning. "Nifty's short term trend continues to be positive with a range related move. There is a possibility of further upside in the coming sessions. The next bullish levels will be watched around 15950-16000 levels and that could be reached within a week. Immediate support is placed at 15650, "said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. Global markets: Asian stock markets traded mixed early in Tuesday with the Japanese Nikkei 225 up 0.26 percent. The Topix index remained stable with a positive bias. Mainland Chinese stocks were in the red, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.19%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 0.23 percent. In Monday's overnight trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.08 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite added half a percent. Results today: A total of 46 ESB-listed companies including Prestige Estates, Titagarh Wagons, Engineers India, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services, Essar Shipping, Galaxy Surfactants, Jindal Hotels, KM Sugar Mills, Prestige Estates Projects, Shemaroo Entertainment, Surya India , Suven Pharmaceuticals, Talbros Automotive Components, Titagarh Wagons, Vipul Organics, Winsome Textile Industries and Wonderla Holidays, among others, are expected to report their January-March quarter results on June 8. FIIs become net sellers: On Monday, foreign institutional investors (FII) unloaded shares to the tune of Rs 186.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) recovered shares with a net value of Rs 983.97 crore on the market Indian stocks. Free Covid-19 vaccines for all: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Center will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to states for the 18-44 age group from June 21, making it clear that all compatriots will now have access to free vaccines in public hospitals. Those who want to pay for the doses can get vaccinated at private hospitals, which can continue to procure 25% of the vaccines, the prime minister said. Shyam Metalics IPO: Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd has set the price range at Rs 303-306 per share for its IPO of Rs 909 crore. The public offering will open for subscription on June 14, 2021 and close on June 16, while the call for tenders for lead investors will open on June 11.







