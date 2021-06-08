Bike24 is heading towards the initial public offering of the Frankfurt stock exchange





The latest in the IPO trend for the bike industry, The Riverside Company’s Bike24 platform will go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange this year. Bought by WiggleCRC’s parent company in 2017 and then resold in September 2019, Bike24 has since increased its orders from 0.5 million to 1.5 million in 2020 compared to the previous year. It is particularly active in the German, Austrian and Spanish markets, although it brings in clients from more than 80 countries. 2020 was of course a year in which the bicycle industry saw a strong increase in demand and for Bike24 this resulted in a turnover of 199.2 million, an increase of approximately 45% compared to 2019. Adjusted EBITDA increased by more than 70% to reach 26.7 million. The capital raised via the listing would be intended for new order processing infrastructures, both nationally and abroad, as well as to bring the product closer to customers in selected markets. For example, in Spain, a localized online store has already been rolled out. Along with these changes, an improvement of the online experience “thanks to the use of new technologies” will be privileged, as well as a refinancing of existing bank debts. Andrs Martin-Birner, CEO and Co-Founder of BIKE24, announced: “The combination of our broad product assortment, our focus on customer service, long-standing partnerships with our brand partners and suppliers, and our processing and automated and efficient execution of structural orders have allowed us to create an ecosystem that attracts a loyal and affluent clientele, including many cycling enthusiasts. In terms of e-commerce, Bike24 is one of the giants, offering 77,000 references ranging from parts and accessories to complete bikes and e-bikes. Various other sports and outdoor equipment are also listed. CFO Timm Armbrust said of customer flows in the platform: “We have seen remarkable growth in recent years. Since BIKE24 mostly drives unpaid website traffic (2020: 97%), performance marketing spend is well below 1% which is extremely low compared to the industry as a whole. “ “Online sales of parts, accessories, clothing and bicycles have enormous growth potential,” added Andrs Martin-Birner. “Opening up to the public is therefore the obvious next step in the development of BIKE24, supported by several very relevant megatrends such as green mobility and increased health awareness. The planned IPO not only allows us to raise equity and improve our capital structure, but also gives us the flexibility to pursue our long-term growth ambitions and extend our leadership position in Continental Europe. . Bike24 hopes to tap a European bicycle market that would have achieved 22 billion in sales in 2019, of which 6.2 billion in Germany. In separate news, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will soon launch another first for the bicycle industry in the form of a stock index tracker.







