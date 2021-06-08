Network outage temporarily puts many news and information websites out of service





Many websites were made down on Tuesday morning after an apparent widespread outage at cloud services company Fastly. Dozens of high-traffic websites, including CBSNews.com, The New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the UK government homepage, could not be reached for nearly an hour, with continued outages for some sites. San Francisco-based Fastly recognized an issue just before 6 a.m. EST. He has said in repeated updates to his website that he “continues to investigate the problem.” Down Detector, which tracks Internet outages, said: “Reports indicate that there could be a widespread outage at Fastly, which could impact your service.” Fastly, which is publicly traded, operates a content delivery network, or CDN, used by many media and other websites to deliver multimedia content to users. It was a breakdown in part of the rampant CDN that crippled Fastly’s customer sites on Tuesday. 🔎 We are aware that users may experience errors accessing Twitch at this time. Our team is currently investigating to resolve this issue. – Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 8, 2021 The Gov UK, Guardian, Spectator, Financial Times, New York Times and Amazon websites are all down. What’s going on???? 🤔 – Jack ✡️🇬🇧 (@Conservative_JA) June 8, 2021 “This morning it looked like the whole Internet was down,” CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson said. He said the fact that most of the affected sites displayed “Error 503” messages was an early indicator that a network error was causing the outages, rather than a hack. “We wouldn’t see this 503 error everywhere” if it was a hack, Patterson said, suggesting it was more likely a “misconfiguration.” Fastly told CBS News that “the problem has been identified and a fix is ​​in progress” and affected sites are slowly coming back online. Patterson said the service would likely be spotty for users in different regions as the issue was resolved entirely.







