Torrid Holdings Inc. files registration statement for its initial public offering





CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Torrid Holdings Inc. (Torrid or the Company) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares. The number of common shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. If Torrid chooses to make an initial public offering, Torrid plans to list the common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CURV. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as co-book managers for the proposed offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Cowen and Company, LLC and William Blair & Company, LLC are acting as co-book managers for the proposed offering. Telsey Advisory Group LLC acts as co-manager of the proposed offering. The proposed offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at [email protected]

BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255-0001, or by email at [email protected]

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by email at [email protected]

Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected] A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Securities to be registered may not be sold nor offers to purchase may be accepted until the time when the registration statement takes effect. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About TORRID TORRID is headquartered in California and, following the IPO, will be the holding company for Torrid Parent Inc., a direct-selling clothing, underwear and accessories brand in North America targeting women of 25 to 40 years old who are curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. TORRID offers high quality products in a wide assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, underwear, sportswear, shoes and accessories.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos