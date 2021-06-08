Business
Congolese copper needed to reduce fossil fuels, says mining boss Robert Friedland
An African nation emerging from decades of conflict and corruption holds the key to greening the global economy.
This is the opinion of mining magnate Robert Friedland, whose company Kamoa-Kakula has just started copper production in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. After traveling to 59 countries for more than three decades, the Canadian billionaire claims Congo has the world’s best deposits of metal used in everything from electric cars to solar panels and power grids.
Governments and businesses are embracing electrification to wean the world off fossil fuels, but metal shortages are looming as a major bottleneck unless miners can ramp up production at an unprecedented rate. Congolese deposits are in the spotlight as the growth of the main supplier, Chile, slows against a backdrop of deteriorating ore quality and huge investment costs.
“If we came from Mars and were sent in our flying saucer to orbit the Earth to find copper, we would certainly go to Katanga, in the south of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the richest place in the world. copper planet. Friedland said in an interview.
While geologists have long known Congo’s potential, exploration and mining have been hampered by political instability and a lack of transparency and infrastructure.
Some elements of deterrence persist. The need for electricity in particular is holding back development, said Paul Mabolia Yenga, head of the planning agency at the Congolese Ministry of Mines. While larger miners are building or renovating hydropower plants, dirty diesel generators are still the norm at many sites.
Legal certainty is also still an issue in this Central African country, with producers having to negotiate exemptions from the ban on exports of semi-processed copper. Companies includingGlencore Plc, which operates two large copper and cobalt mines in Congo, lobbied to change a mining code that was revised in 2018 to increase the country’s share of industry profits.
by FriedlandIvanhoe Mines Ltd. is comfortable operating in Congo and “certain” of being able to ship concentrates until a smelter is built, he said. The founder and executive co-chairman of the company, which made his fortune from a Canadian nickel project and was behind a massive discovery of copper and gold in Mongolia, wants to make the DRC’s new mine one of the largest and greenest in the world.
With an emerging energy transformation making copper the new oil, he compares the Congo to Saudi Arabia in the 1950s, when the giant Ghawar oil field began. With a government focused on fighting corruption and poverty, money from China, the Middle East and Europe is entering a nation whose young and skilled people are eager to raise the country up, Friedland said. .
While more established copper jurisdictions such as Chile and Peru still control a larger share of mining investment, project development is accelerating faster in Congo, according to CRU Group.
“It’s not that the DRC has really reduced its country risk dramatically,” Erik Heimlich, a Santiago-based copper analyst with the research firm. “Everywhere, it is becoming more and more complicated to develop projects, so in comparison, they are more beautiful. “
The enormous task of meeting the supercharged demand for copper in the decades to come means that developing more of Congo’s mining potential will only be part of the solution. CRU estimates that the industry will need to commit an additional $ 100 billion to close a supply gap of 5.9 million tonnes by 2031.
The growth in copper supply in the 1990s and 2000s centered on Latin American porphyry deposits mined in giant surface mines like BHP Group’s Escondida in Chile. The tide is turning against deposits such as declining ore quality and the need to decarbonize operations, revealing the electricity and water consumption of mines, Friedland said. Richer deposits in Congo can operate on a much smaller scale using hydropower, limiting their carbon footprint.
“It’s no longer clear, when global warming becomes a central clue, that Chile is the obvious place to tap,” Friedland said. “Quite the contrary. The obvious place to exploit is now the Congo.
A push byPoliticians in Chile and Peru to take a larger share of industry profits are also questioning country risk assumptions, as Congo appears to be welcoming investors again. The presence of BlackRock andThe loyalty of Ivanhoe’s shareholder register underscores the transparency of the operations of the Vancouver-based company in Congo, he said.
Ore content
Cash cost
Production
Chile
|$ 2,760 / ton
|5.96 million tonnes
Peru
|$ 2,370 / ton
|2.48 million tonnes
DRC
|$ 2,800 / ton
|1.6 million tonnes
Ivanhoe began producing concentrates late last month at his Kamoa-Kakula adventure with partnersZijin Mining Group Co. and the government of the DRC. A first phase should produce 200,000 tonnes per year. Ultimately, production could exceed 800,000 tonnes given the “ocean” of ore available, provided that the operation receives sufficient hydroelectricity.
“Our geologists are very confident that with continued exploration and given what we know about the district, it could be 10 times larger than what we see today,” Friedland said.
The discovery and development of such a large deposit by a relatively small company shows that Congo’s mineral wealth has yet to be tested and deserves more exploration, he said. “We need dozens of discoveries on this scale if we are to electrify the global economy. “
Click here for Friedland’s take on copper prices
The industry must reinvent itself to gain the trust and participation of host countries, investors and the wider community tosustainably produce enough conductive metals for electrification, he said.
This will be a huge task after a period of low prices that has seen miners cut budgets to focus on balance sheets and dividends, resulting in a shortage of discoveries. Projects are becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to build and run amid rising environmental and social standards, and there is a general ignorance of where the building blocks of a carbon-neutral world come from, Friedland said. .
“The average person just doesn’t understand the extent of the implication for commodities,” he said. “If you don’t just green wash, and you really mean it, then it’s miners’ revenge.”
– With the help of Daniela Sirtori-Cortina and Millie Munshi
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]