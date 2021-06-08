Congolese copper needed to reduce fossil fuels, says mining boss Robert Friedland

An African nation emerging from decades of conflict and corruption holds the key to greening the global economy.

This is the opinion of mining magnate Robert Friedland, whose company Kamoa-Kakula has just started copper production in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. After traveling to 59 countries for more than three decades, the Canadian billionaire claims Congo has the world’s best deposits of metal used in everything from electric cars to solar panels and power grids.

Governments and businesses are embracing electrification to wean the world off fossil fuels, but metal shortages are looming as a major bottleneck unless miners can ramp up production at an unprecedented rate. Congolese deposits are in the spotlight as the growth of the main supplier, Chile, slows against a backdrop of deteriorating ore quality and huge investment costs.

“If we came from Mars and were sent in our flying saucer to orbit the Earth to find copper, we would certainly go to Katanga, in the south of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the richest place in the world. copper planet. Friedland said in an interview.

While geologists have long known Congo’s potential, exploration and mining have been hampered by political instability and a lack of transparency and infrastructure.

Some elements of deterrence persist. The need for electricity in particular is holding back development, said Paul Mabolia Yenga, head of the planning agency at the Congolese Ministry of Mines. While larger miners are building or renovating hydropower plants, dirty diesel generators are still the norm at many sites.

Legal certainty is also still an issue in this Central African country, with producers having to negotiate exemptions from the ban on exports of semi-processed copper. Companies including Glencore Plc, which operates two large copper and cobalt mines in Congo, lobbied to change a mining code that was revised in 2018 to increase the country’s share of industry profits.

by Friedland Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is comfortable operating in Congo and “certain” of being able to ship concentrates until a smelter is built, he said. The founder and executive co-chairman of the company, which made his fortune from a Canadian nickel project and was behind a massive discovery of copper and gold in Mongolia, wants to make the DRC’s new mine one of the largest and greenest in the world.

With an emerging energy transformation making copper the new oil, he compares the Congo to Saudi Arabia in the 1950s, when the giant Ghawar oil field began. With a government focused on fighting corruption and poverty, money from China, the Middle East and Europe is entering a nation whose young and skilled people are eager to raise the country up, Friedland said. .

While more established copper jurisdictions such as Chile and Peru still control a larger share of mining investment, project development is accelerating faster in Congo, according to CRU Group.

“It’s not that the DRC has really reduced its country risk dramatically,” Erik Heimlich, a Santiago-based copper analyst with the research firm. “Everywhere, it is becoming more and more complicated to develop projects, so in comparison, they are more beautiful. “

The enormous task of meeting the supercharged demand for copper in the decades to come means that developing more of Congo’s mining potential will only be part of the solution. CRU estimates that the industry will need to commit an additional $ 100 billion to close a supply gap of 5.9 million tonnes by 2031.

The growth in copper supply in the 1990s and 2000s centered on Latin American porphyry deposits mined in giant surface mines like BHP Group’s Escondida in Chile. The tide is turning against deposits such as declining ore quality and the need to decarbonize operations, revealing the electricity and water consumption of mines, Friedland said. Richer deposits in Congo can operate on a much smaller scale using hydropower, limiting their carbon footprint.

“It’s no longer clear, when global warming becomes a central clue, that Chile is the obvious place to tap,” Friedland said. “Quite the contrary. The obvious place to exploit is now the Congo.

A push by Politicians in Chile and Peru to take a larger share of industry profits are also questioning country risk assumptions, as Congo appears to be welcoming investors again. The presence of BlackRock and The loyalty of Ivanhoe’s shareholder register underscores the transparency of the operations of the Vancouver-based company in Congo, he said.

Ore content Cash cost Production Chile $ 2,760 / ton 5.96 million tonnes Peru $ 2,370 / ton 2.48 million tonnes DRC $ 2,800 / ton 1.6 million tonnes

Ivanhoe began producing concentrates late last month at his Kamoa-Kakula adventure with partners Zijin Mining Group Co. and the government of the DRC. A first phase should produce 200,000 tonnes per year. Ultimately, production could exceed 800,000 tonnes given the “ocean” of ore available, provided that the operation receives sufficient hydroelectricity.

“Our geologists are very confident that with continued exploration and given what we know about the district, it could be 10 times larger than what we see today,” Friedland said.

The discovery and development of such a large deposit by a relatively small company shows that Congo’s mineral wealth has yet to be tested and deserves more exploration, he said. “We need dozens of discoveries on this scale if we are to electrify the global economy. “

The industry must reinvent itself to gain the trust and participation of host countries, investors and the wider community to sustainably produce enough conductive metals for electrification, he said.

This will be a huge task after a period of low prices that has seen miners cut budgets to focus on balance sheets and dividends, resulting in a shortage of discoveries. Projects are becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to build and run amid rising environmental and social standards, and there is a general ignorance of where the building blocks of a carbon-neutral world come from, Friedland said. .

“The average person just doesn’t understand the extent of the implication for commodities,” he said. “If you don’t just green wash, and you really mean it, then it’s miners’ revenge.”

– With the help of Daniela Sirtori-Cortina and Millie Munshi