fuboTV: a monster streaming service in the making?





Actions of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), provider of a sports-focused live streaming service, soared on Monday. The stock ended the trading day around 13% higher than at the end of last week. The upward movement extends a recent uptrend. Actions of the growth stocks are up 77% in the last 30 days. The action move on Monday came as fuboTV announced that its streaming channel will now be available on LG smart TVs in the United States. The partnership adds to fuboTV’s notable commercial momentum recently, including strong subscriber growth and new content agreements. The swift and consistent execution of fuboTV continues to challenge a bear case against the company, which argues that the company may not have a significant competitive advantage since it is primarily about aggregating content. fuboTV’s latest move “LG Electronics announced the launch today of the fuboTV app on its webOS smart TVs (2018-2021 models) in the United States, ”fuboTV said in a press release on Monday,“ including its award-winning LG OLED TV line and the best in its class. “ LG smart TVs run on an in-house developed smart TV platform called webOS. The introduction of fuboTV on the platform not only expands the addressable market of fuboTV, but also enhances the value proposition of LG smart TVs, as fuboTV is the fastest growing live streaming TV service. Continuously innovate It’s no surprise to see LG’s webOS come on board with fuboTV. The leading sports streaming TV service has taken market share from its competitors. Indeed, it was likely one of the only live TV streaming services to experience sequential growth in the first quarter – a period that typically experiences weakness due to seasonality. First-quarter fuboTV revenue was up 135% year-over-year, with subscribers increasing 105% year-over-year. Advertising revenue climbed 206% over the same period. “We believe they choose fuboTV, drawn by superior value, our year-round content offerings and an innovative, customer-centric consumer product experience over traditional pay TV (cable / satellite / telco) “, explained the co-founder and CEO of fuboTV. David Gandler in the release of the company’s first quarter results. “We see this trend continue to accelerate as more and more consumers find they can cut the cord without losing access to sports teams, live channels and the content they love.” Other important fuboTV developments this year include the acquisition of sports betting and interactive games company Vigtory; the launch of its own branded content studio; and original programming for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying matches for the South American Football Confederation. Given the recent market share gains of fuboTV, its meteoric growth in advertising revenue, and its ability to secure key partnerships and make strategic acquisitions, this streaming service may not be long in caring for itself. significant gap.

