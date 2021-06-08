Relativity Space unveils details of larger 3D printed rocket to launch from Cape Canaveral





CAP CANAVERAL, Florida Ahead of the launch of the first fully 3D printed rocket from Cape Canaveral later this year, Relativity Space is revealing new details about its larger Terran R rocket, which could rival the Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX’s workhorse. Relativity Space, a Long Beach, Calif., Company founded five years ago, is developing the first fully reusable 3D printed rocket known as Terran 1. Its first launch is expected later this year from the launch complex -16 from the Cape Canaveral space station. . Relativity has been modernizing the LC-16 for launch for several years and says the launch pad will also house the Terran R rocket. Terran means this Earth and was selected to name the rocket because the materials used to 3D print the material can all be found on our home planet. On Tuesday, Relativity announced that it had secured $ 650 million in Series E equity capital, helping the company begin ramping up production of Terran R. Some of the backers include celebrities such as Mark Cuban and Jared Leto. A d There is an organic relationship between 3D printing and reuse, and that gives us an unmatched advantage in designing the best fully reusable rocket possible, said Tim Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Relativity Space. Over the past year, the market has asked us to step up the development of our largest launcher. So we knew it was time to double our existing plans and expand the Terran R program even faster and develop large-scale production capabilities earlier. . Terran 1 is a small launcher capable of launching small spacecraft of about 2000 pounds into low earth orbit. According to Relativity, Terran R will be able to carry payloads weighing 20 times more at over 44,000 pounds. At a height of 216 feet, the Terran R will also be fully reusable and 3D printed. Its seven Aeon R engines produce approximately 302,000 pounds of thrust each. The rocket fairings are 5 meters wide. A d Compared to the SpaceX Falcon 9, which is 229 feet tall with a 5 meter wide fairing and capable of sending over 50,000 pounds into low earth orbit, Terran R will be another option for a reusable rocket in the years to come. . Relativity Space was founded with the ultimate goal of going to Mars and building a base there with materials found on the Red Planet. With our first Terran 1 rocket, our second product, Terran R, will continue to leverage Relativitys’ disruptive approach to 3D printing, reduced part count, speed of innovation, improved flexibility and reliability to bring the next generation of launchers to market. , says Ellis. Relativity was founded with a mission to 3D print entire rockets and build humanity’s industrial base on Mars. We were inspired to make this vision a reality, and believe there must be dozens, if not hundreds of companies working to build humanity’s multiplanetary future on Mars. Scalable, self-sustaining 3D printing is inevitably necessary to thrive on Mars, and Terran R is the product’s second step in a long-term journey that Relativity is planning ahead of time. A d A render of the 3D printed reusable Terran R rocket Relativity Space on the right, and the smaller Terran 1 rocket on the left. (Image credit: Space of Relativity) (WKMG)

