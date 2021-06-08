Qatar Airways halts A350 deliveries after jet surface issue

The Qatar Airways logo is pictured at the ITB International Travel Fair in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018./File Photo

Qatar Airways said on Tuesday that the under-paint surface of some of its Airbus (AIR.PA) A350s was deteriorating faster than expected and insisted it would not take more deliveries of the composite widebody from carbon until the problem is resolved.

The Gulf carrier fell out with the European aircraft manufacturer, warning last week that Airbus would face “industrial repercussions” if it failed to resolve the dispute, while giving few details so far on threads. Read more

“Qatar Airways continues to suffer and has witnessed a situation in which the paintable surface of some of its Airbus A350s has deteriorated at an accelerated rate,” a spokesperson for the airline said in response to a request from Reuters.

The airline has grounded some A350s “until the condition and root cause can be understood and corrected,” the spokesperson said, without revealing the number of aircraft affected.

“Qatar Airways will demand that this condition and its underlying cause be fully understood and corrected before the delivery of any other Airbus A350s.

Qatar Airways also said it was inspecting its entire A350 fleet more frequently to observe the condition up close.

An Airbus spokesperson said the company was still in talks with its customers, but those discussions were confidential.

The airline Gulf is the biggest customer of the last long-haul jet in Europe and has taken delivery of 53 of the 76 on order.

Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker last week urged the Airbus board to intervene in the dispute. Airbus and Qatar have extensive commercial relations in the civil and military spheres, and two sources said broader issues were also at stake in the dispute.

WORLD CUP

Qatar Airways has regularly criticized Airbus or its American rival Boeing (BA.N) for delays or quality defects.

The airline says its rigorous standards reflect its premium brand, though aerospace executives have accused it of picking up on such details in the past to delay deliveries or gain leverage in others. negotiations, a suggestion she denied.

Many airlines have adjusted deliveries due to the travel slowdown linked to the pandemic. Qatar Airways said in June 2020 that it would not take Boeing or Airbus planes in 2020 or 2021 and later in the year said it has reached a timetable agreement with Airbus.

The latest dispute also highlights the fate of a four-year-old Qatar Airways A350, which has sat in Toulouse since January, after it was initially sent by the airline to Ireland to be repainted in the 2022 World Cup livery. .

Two industry sources said problems arose when the old paint was removed, sparking discussions over whether it was a one-time repair issue or evidence of deeper issues.

The plane was then sent to a contractor in Toulouse who paints new jets on behalf of Airbus but also works for airlines on existing jets, which must be repainted every six years. He has been there since Jan.5, according to tracking data.

A spokesperson for the subcontractor, the French group Satys, said there was no disagreement between Satys and Qatar Airways, but declined to comment further.

Airbus said it did not comment on customer operations.

Painting an airplane is expensive and technically demanding.

It takes 20 workers eight days to paint an A350, whose skin faces temperatures of -55 degrees Celsius when flying at 40 degrees on the ground in hot climates like the Gulf, according to a Virgin Atlantic article. on a larger A350 model.

