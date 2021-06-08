Ford Enters Pickup Truck War With New Maverick Hybrid





Ford hasn’t offered a real compact truck in the United States since the original Ford Ranger went out of production in 2012. Ford introduced a new Ranger, a mid-size truck, in 2018, but even this one. this is considerably bigger than the Maverick.

The Ford Maverick is revolutionary in many ways her size. More strikingly, the cheapest base version will be a front-wheel drive hybrid powered by an electric motor as well as a gasoline engine. (It won’t be a plug-in hybrid, so owners won’t be able to top it up for extra electric-only range.) Ford recently started selling a hybrid version of the big F-150, but it’s not the version of Ford. entry level of this truck.

Having front-wheel drive, while common among cars and even crossover SUVs, is also very unusual for a truck. Rear-wheel drive allows for larger engines, since the transmission does not need to be contained under the hood. In addition, when a truck is carrying heavy loads or trailer, there is more weight in the rear, so the rear wheel drive can provide better traction in these situations. But front-wheel drive makes more efficient use of space in a vehicle, as there is no transmission under the passenger compartment.

While there will be versions of the Maverick with off-road capabilities, it is designed mainly for city streets and suburbs. It will be available only in a four-door body style, accommodating up to five people.

“Maverick challenges the status quo and the stereotypes about what a pickup truck can be,” said Todd Eckert, Ford Truck Group Marketing Director. “We think it will be compelling to a lot of people who had never considered a truck before.” The small truck market is becoming extremely competitive. Hyundai recently unveiled the Santa Cruz, which the Korean automaker calls a “sport adventure vehicle”. Nissan also recently unveiled a redesigned version of its Frontier midsize truck. In the United States, Toyota is by far the dominant player in small trucks, with its rugged mid-size Tacoma truck. The Tacoma, which is always bigger than the Maverick, accounts for more than 40% of all midsize trucks sold in the United States, according to data from Cox Automotive. It is an even larger share in this segment that the F-150 takes among full-size trucks. But none of those trucks are as small as the Maverick, which is about a foot shorter, bumper to bumper, than the Tacoma. Prices for the Maverick will start at around $ 20,000. That’s less than other trucks on the market and about $ 5,000 less than the current Ford Ranger, which sits between the Maverick and the F-150 in terms of size. The base hybrid version of the Maverick has a four-cylinder gasoline engine assisted by an electric motor. Together, they can produce up to 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque, which is a measure of pulling power. traditionally considered an important measure for vans. It’s also unusual for the cheapest base version of a vehicle to be a hybrid, but Ford engineers have said they want to focus on fuel economy and the value of this truck. The Maverick will get around 40 miles per gallon in city driving, according to Ford. Ford did not provide estimates for road mileage or overall driving. The Maverick will also be available in a non-hybrid version with a 250-horsepower turbocharged engine that can produce up to 277 pound-feet of torque. The non-hybrid Maverick will also be offered with all-wheel drive, which will not be available on the hybrid truck. Ford has yet to say how much the other versions will cost, in addition to the base model. The Maverick Hybrid will be able to carry approximately 1,500 pounds of cargo and tow 2,000 pounds. With the turbocharged engine, it will be able to tow up to 4,000 pounds. In addition to being shorter, front to back, than other Ford trucks, the Maverick is also lower, with body walls designed to be easily accessible. This is also a significant advantage for a truck that might be parked in a tight city parking space where access from the tailgate might be difficult. Inside of bed, the Maverick has two eight-inch square covered openings on each side to hold small items, and it will also be available with optional electrical outlets. As with other pickup boxes, the Maverick is designed with slits so that wooden planks can be used to create dividers to hold cargo in place. The rear seats can be folded down, revealing deep storage space below. The interior of the Maverick also features special triangular slots on the inside designed to hold a variety of accessories, such as additional cup holders or phone mounts. Ford will share 3D printing blueprints so owners can make their own accessories to fit the slots. The new Maverick will share much of its engineering with the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Escape SUVs. This kind of “platform sharing” should make re-entry into the small truck market an attractive business proposition for Ford, said Brian Moody, editor-in-chief of Autotrader. Sharing the engineering between different models spreads the costs of development and manufacturing, making it easier for those models to generate profits for an automaker. The Ford Maverick is expected to go on sale in the fall.

