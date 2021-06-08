Jobs set new high of 9.3 million as economic reopens

Job postings in April hit a new record, with 9.3 million vacancies coming as the economy quickly recovered from its pandemic depths.

The standard set in April was well above the 8.3 million in March which was itself a new series high dating back to 2000 for the survey of job openings and labor turnover. of the labor department.

Federal Reserve policymakers are watching the JOLTS numbers closely for signs of a slowing labor market, despite being a month behind on the more widely publicized nonfarm payroll.

Markets were looking for a JOLTS number of around 8.18 million, according to FactSet.

The big jump in job offers came in a month when hiring was disappointing. The wage bill only increased by 278,000 at a time when economists were looking for growth of around 1 million.

However, the Department of Labor has had to deal with seasonal adjustments made worse by the uniqueness of the virus situation, and JOLTS numbers have indicated that the labor market is poised for strong growth and will continue to come.

A big challenge for employers, however, is finding available labor. Childcare issues, lingering fears about the pandemic and the lure of increased unemployment benefits have kept the number of unemployed at 9.3 million, about 3.6 million more than before the pandemic.

The rental rate for April remained moderate at 69,000, unchanged of 4.2% from the previous month.

Resignations, which are seen as a measure of workers’ confidence in their ability to find another job, increased dramatically, to 3.95 million. This represented a growth of 384,000, an increase of 10.8% that reduced the quit rate as a percentage of the labor force from 2.5% to 2.7%.

Retail trade saw a particularly strong increase in drop-outs to 4.3% from 3.6%.

The total number of departures rose to 5.76 million, a gain of 324,000 which brought the rate to 4% from 3.8%. Layoffs and layoffs edged down to 1%, also a new series low.