US trade deficit narrows in April as imports fall

The US trade deficit narrowed to an all-time high in April amid falling imports, suggesting that domestic demand was starting to revert to services from goods.

With at least half of the U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, authorities across the country are lifting virus-related restrictions on businesses, increasing demand for services like travel. Demand has shifted to goods, with Americans locked in their homes, at the height of the pandemic.

“Consumers have splurged on goods during the home economy boom in 2020 and early 2021 as pandemic restrictions cut spending on meals, vacations and other services,” said Bill Adams, Senior Economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. . “With the pandemic under control, consumers are shifting spending toward services produced domestically and away from imports. “

The trade deficit fell 8.2 percent to $ 68.9 billion in April, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for March has been revised up to show the gap widens to a record $ 75.0 billion from $ 74.4 billion as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of $ 69.0 billion in April.

Nevertheless, the trade deficit is expected to remain high as economic activity in the United States rebounds faster than its global rivals, also thanks to massive fiscal stimulus. Strong demand as the economy reopens is straining supply chains.

“We see no change in the dominant trade trend where the stronger US economy sucks in more goods demanded by consumers and businesses, while US trading partners find it more difficult to restart economic growth after pandemic, ”said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

Imports fell 1.4% to $ 273.9 billion in April. Imports of goods fell 1.9% to $ 232.0 billion.

The decline was led by a $ 2.6 billion drop in imports of consumer goods, which reflected declines in textile clothing, toys, games and sporting goods, and household appliances. Imports of motor vehicles, parts and engines also declined. But imports of cell phones and other household items have increased.

Imports of food, feed and beverages were the highest on record, as were those of capital goods. Imports of services rose $ 0.7 billion to $ 41.9 billion in April. They were lifted by travel and transportation services.

US stocks have changed little. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were higher.

INCREASING EXPORTS

Exports rose 1.1% in April to $ 205.0 billion. Exports of goods rose 1.1% to a record $ 145.3 billion.

They were led by a $ 2.1 billion increase in capital goods shipments, which reflected gains in civilian aircraft. Exports of industrial supplies and materials, which were the highest on record, increased $ 0.8 billion, while crude oil shipments rose $ 1.0 billion.

But exports of motor vehicles, parts and engines fell.

Food, feed and beverage exports were the highest on record. The pandemic has remained a drag on commercial services, especially travel. Exports of services increased by $ 0.7 billion amid small gains in travel, transportation and user fees for intellectual property.

At $ 17.8 billion in April, the services surplus was the smallest since August 2012.

Exports are expected to continue to increase as global economic growth accelerates. The resumption of international travel and in-person learning at US universities in the fall is expected to lead to improved trade in services.

Adjusted for inflation, the goods trade deficit narrowed $ 7.2 billion to $ 98.6 billion in April.

“This suggests that net trade will give negligible boost to GDP growth, but it would represent a big improvement over the considerable slowdown in recent quarters,” said Michael Pearce, senior US economist at Capital Economics in New York.

Trade held back growth in gross domestic product in the first quarter. Most economists expect double-digit GDP growth this quarter, which would allow the economy to grow at least 7% in 2021, which would be the fastest since 1984.

The economy contracted 3.5% in 2020, its worst performance in 74 years.

