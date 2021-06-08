Business
“No place to hide”: central banks step up their monitoring of climate risk
The Banque de France recently concluded its first climate stress test pilot. The European Central Bank will begin testing major banks for climate risk in 2022. Central banks in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong and Singapore are planning weather stress tests this year and next.
The time for voluntary banking action is over, said Maximilian Horster, head of ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no place to hide.
Monday, the Network for the Greening of the Financial System updated its climate risk assessment scenarios, guidelines which now take into account the net zero commitments of a country. The network, which includes 91 central banks, has no binding authority but is a global clearinghouse for data and a starting point for many prudential regulators.
In the United States, the Federal Reserve does not have a mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but like many of its foreign counterparts, it examines climate risks to the economy and the financial system. .
We do not have a secondary mandate to support the government’s economic policy like many European banks do. We therefore view climate-related financial risk as a risk that falls within our existing mandates, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference on Friday. conference sponsored by the Bank for International Settlements.
The US central bank does not perform climate analysis, but climate stress testing is highly regarded, which is emerging as a primary tool for assessing risk, Powell said.
There is a lot of reason to believe that climate stress and climate scenario analysis can contribute in very positive ways, he said. It can be used to illustrate what different sets of government policies might bring in terms of climate outcomes, so there’s a lot to like.
The world’s largest banks and finance companies are already experimenting with their own internal climate stress tests, but thousands of smaller banks are not.
For now, the central bank’s activity is mainly focused on measuring the problem and collecting data. A negative result will not directly affect the capital requirements of banks.
That could change over time. If so, banks and insurers are likely to divert their loans from high-risk sectors such as manufacturing, power, construction, transportation and real estate, according to an analysis by Fitch Ratings.
As the Bank of England begins its first climate review, it expects companies to run their own climate scenarios as part of their routine risk management and incorporate the results into day-to-day decision making.
We will look to the future for decades. We will rely on granular data. And we’ll look at three different scenarios, said Sarah Breeden, Bank of England executive director for financial stability strategy and risk. It is therefore a very big demand for companies.
Green debt is not a new idea. The European Investment Bank issued a climate awareness bond in 2007 and the World Bank offered a climate related offer a year later. Both were aimed at shifting the trillions of green speeches to deploy massive amounts of capital in projects that can slow global warming or prepare for its impact.
But more than a decade later, cumulative green bond issuance has barely exceeded $ 1 trillion.
The acceleration in central bank activity is now part of a larger acceleration aimed at shifting dollars from some sectors to others. Private lenders are experimenting with loans that link interest rates to borrower performance in terms of environmental and governance parameters. Companies that do not take climate risk into account may pay more for a loan.
If hundreds of banks incorporate climate into their lending practices, it will overtake green bonds fairly quickly, Horster said.
Private markets, especially institutional investors, are doing as much as regulators to reallocate capital, said Michael Bright, CEO of the Structured Finance Association.
The role of the central bank certainly gives more attention to the sector, but what the SFA sees in the United States is for sure private demand driven by investors, Bright said.
Durable debt only made up 6% of the investment grade bond market in 2020, but is growing rapidly and reached 11% in the first three months of 2021, according to Deutsche Bank data.
Critics, including Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the top Republican on the Banking Committee, have raised questions about the central bank’s mission drift, but economists and central bankers themselves say climate risk is no different from any other risk that needs to be measured.
Action against climate change is fully in line with our mandate, said Banque de France governor François Villeroy de Galhau at the BIS summit. Our mandate is financial stability and no one can dispute that climate change could affect my system.
It is not only a legitimacy to act, said Galhau, it is a duty to act.
Victoria Guida contributed to this story.
