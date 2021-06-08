Auction trading to restart at London Metal Exchange | Stock markets





the London Metal Exchange, the last in-person trading room in Europe, is scheduled to reopen on September 6 after its management decided not to permanently shut down the trading network, which has been in operation since 1877. The LME’s proposal in early 2021 to switch to fully electronic trading after the pandemic has been contested by some traders. The plan would have ended LME auction trading, where dealers set daily benchmark prices for industrial metals, including copper, aluminum and zinc, shouting buy and sell orders at across the ring in intense five-minute trading sessions throughout the day. The LME ring, operated with a strict set of rules, has been trading electronically since March 2020, but managers proposed in January to keep the ring closed even after restrictions on coronaviruses eased in a modernization effort . Some members of the LME, which is owned by the parent company of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, HKEX, have insisted that physical trading through calls and hand signals is the best way to calculate daily metal prices. The changes would have meant a significant change for the world’s oldest metal exchange, whose history dates back to its founding in a cafe in the City of London over 140 years ago. In a compromise, it was decided to keep open the auction negotiation for the fixing of official prices at lunchtime; closing trading day prices will continue to be determined electronically. The ring is expected to reopen on September 6, as the LME predicts that its dealers will have been fully vaccinated by that date. Proposals to end physical trading at LME have divided members, LME chief executive Matthew Chamberlain admitted. The divergent views in response to the discussion paper were particularly apparent between traditional participants and some small physical clients on the one hand, and our larger traders and financial participants on the other. Sign up for the daily Business Today email He added: However, respondents offered constructive approaches to reconcile these differences, respecting the different needs of the LME community and preserving the unique and mutually beneficial mix of physical and financial market liquidity, which makes our market so special. . The LME has introduced several changes in recent years, including a 2019 ban on daytime drinking among its predominantly male traders, although participants are still required to follow a strict dress code and quirky set of rules, including one saying that traders can get up and split. because they shout orders but must keep a heel on the base of one of the rings of the red leather benches. Violation of business rules or dress code may result in a fine. The LME will remain one of the few in-person trading venues that still exist in the world’s largest financial centers, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

