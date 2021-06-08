Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. announces the launch of its initial public offering

ATLANTA – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (the Company) today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 8,050,000 common shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-11 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The initial public offering price is expected to be between $ 20.00 and $ 21.00 per share. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to 1,207,500 additional shares of its common shares. The company’s common stock has been approved for listing, subject to official notice of issue, on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AOMR.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to acquire unqualified (non-QM) mortgages and other target assets primarily from affiliates of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, or from other target assets through the secondary market in a manner consistent with the strategy of the company and the investment guidelines described in its preliminary prospectus, and for general corporate purposes.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are acting as co-book managers for the offering. B. Riley Securities is acting as bookrunner for the offer, and Nomura and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as co-manager for the offer.

The common shares are being offered only by way of a preliminary prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus can be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 30 Hudson Yards, 500 West 33rd Street – 14th Floor, New York, NY 10001, telephone: 800-326-5897, email: cmclientsupport @ wellsfargo.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, Attn .: Prospectus Department, 200 North College St., 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, e-mail: [email protected]; Morgan Stanley, Attn .: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or UBS Investment Bank, Attn: Prospectus Department, 25th Floor, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, phone: 888-827-7275, e-mail: [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not been declared effective. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted before the entry into force of the registration statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration. or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in non-QM senior loans and other mortgage related assets in the US mortgage market. The company’s goal is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation through the interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is managed and externally advised by a subsidiary of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements relating to the performance of the Company’s investments and its financing needs and arrangements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as may, will, should, potential, intention, expect, endeavor, seek, anticipate, estimate, believe, might, plan, foresee and continue , or by such words and expressions or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions; discuss future expectations; describe existing or future plans and strategies; contain projections of operating results, liquidity and / or financial position; or state other forward-looking information. The company’s ability to predict future events or conditions, their impact, or the actual effect of existing or future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, particularly given the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the expected impact of COVID-19. pandemic on the business, financial results and performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results and performance in the future could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the views of the company only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.