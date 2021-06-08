Verbit Raises $ 157 Million Series D for $ 30 Billion Transcription Market

CEO of Verbit, Tom Livne

Verbit



In April, Microsoft announced its intention to acquire Nuance Communications, which describes itself as the pioneer of conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to work and everyday life for $ 19.7 billion by the end of 2021.

As public investors lose this large, publicly traded player in the $ 30 billion transcription market, a new one could go public in 2022.

This is what I learned in my June 2 interview with Tom Livne, CEO of Manhattan-based Verbit, a leader in artificial intelligence-based transcriptions for the legal, education, media and entertainment.

Read on to learn more about how Microsoft intends to monetize its investment in Nuance whose service takes notes on physician-patient meetings, the benefits of this merger for Verbit which announced on June 8 that it had lifted a round $ 157 million table, and why Verbit seems to have a bright outlook.

How Microsoft will monetize Nuance

Nuance stock has jumped 135% since June 8, 2020. Unfortunately, its revenues have not grown as well. Between 2017 and 2020, its revenue declined at an average annual rate of 8% to $ 1.48 billion.

Microsoft sees Nuance as a way to increase its market share in the Azure cloud services healthcare industry. How? ‘Or’ What? According to CNBC, Microsoft executive vice president for cloud and artificial intelligence, Scott Guthrie, plans to convert Nuance customers into high users of Microsoft’s Azure cloud and strengthen its position relative to market leader Amazon.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Microsoft has the potential to introduce Azure to many US customers and to sell Nuances to Azures services to many international customers. How? ‘Or’ What? In April, Microsoft, which made 49% of its revenue outside the United States, said 55% of American doctors and 77% of US hospitals used Nuance, and 80% of its revenue came from the United States during of its last fiscal year, according to CNBC.

All of this translates into a larger total addressable market for Azure. CFO Amy Hood said the deal brings Microsoft’s total addressable healthcare market to $ 500 billion, a market that Deloitte says will grow at a compound annual rate of 5% between 2019 and 2023.

Why Microsofts Nuance Buy is good for Verbit

Verbit I first wrote about in February says he’s now valued at over $ 1 billion after raising a $ 157 million Series D. Investors in this cycle include Sapphire Ventures, alongside new investors such as Third Point, More Capital, Lion Investment Partners and ICON funds.

Verbit, which recently acquired VITAC, the largest provider of closed captioning products and solutions in the United States, is a market leader in professional transcription and captioning. Its 1,500 clients in the legal, media, education, government and business industries include CNBC, CNN, FOX, Harvard University, Stanford University and Kaltura, according to the company.

Livne considers the Nuance agreement to be good for valuing Verbits. As he told me on June 2, Microsofts



MSFT

pending the acquisition of Nuance Communications



NUAN

gives us a very good forecast for comparable sales at 14.3 times the consensus. Nuance is a business in decline and we are growing rapidly. The multiple for Verbit must be high.

He doesn’t see Nuance and Microsoft targeting Verbits customers. Satya Nadella said Nuance can help double the addressable market for Microsoft’s Azure healthcare cloud. Nuance provides them with unique data sets. We are not in health care. We’re in the legal, education, media and entertainment business, ”explained Livne.

Verbits Bright Perspectives

Verbit claims it is growing rapidly with 6x year-over-year revenue growth and nearly $ 100 million in annual recurring revenue four years after starting the business.

Livne is satisfied with the performance of Verbits. We are busy with the execution. We have a good trajectory in a hot market and a good [corporate customers]. The round table has been oversubscribed.

Investors have flocked to Verbit because he runs a big industry. Why was the investment round oversubscribed? We are aiming for a total addressable market of $ 30 billion. Investors see us as the leader with the most advanced technology. We are on the verge of reaching $ 1 billion in the next few years. There is a lot of valuation to be created.

Verbits’ rapid growth and market leadership is a result of its service providing more value to its customers than its competitors. As Livne said, why are customers buying our product? It is easy to use; product quality is 99% high accuracy thanks to a combination of artificial intelligence and 30,000 freelancers who make corrections that go into clients’ speech engine.

There is more. We keep our promises; we have adapted to many customers; and we have a unique product offering, for example, that allows a client to tailor permissions for specific content from each university; and we’ve built a world class sales organization that’s good at positioning our story, building a brand, he said.

Verbit is good at Peter Druckers, the fundamental reason a business exists to get and keep customers. Customers try our product and we deliver. The rest is history. We land and we expand. Our net retention rate is 163%.

Verbit aims to be an independent company that goes public in 2022, Livne told me.

And he enjoys the ride. How do I feel? He is my baby and I am working very hard to make him successful. I will do what is in the best interests of the business.