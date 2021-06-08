UWM Holdings Corporation announces contest to get mortgage brokers to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange





PONTIAC, Michigan – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent company of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), America’s No.1 wholesale and buy-to-buy mortgage lender in America, today announced it has launched a competition to get independent mortgage brokers to ring the bell. Bell at the New York Stock Exchange alongside UWM Chairman and CEO Mat Ishbia on National Mortgage Brokers Day. Independent mortgage brokers can participate by sharing stories about helping borrowers on the submission page at www.UWM.com/NMBD. The winners will be announced in early July 2021. Independent mortgage brokers are easier, faster and cheaper than any other alternative, Ishbia said. Brought great mortgage brokers to this iconic milestone and shared their stories to let consumers know that mortgage brokers are the best place to get a mortgage, period. This announcement follows several initiatives launched by UWM, all of which help support independent mortgage brokers and cost brokers nothing: FindAMortgageBroker.com , a website launched in 2016 to educate consumers and real estate professionals on the advantages of using a mortgage broker over big banks and retail lenders to buy and refinance a home. The website hosts a national brokerage database, searchable by city or zip code, to match borrowers and real estate agents with nearby independent mortgage brokers.

, a mobile app that gives brokers access to almost every aspect of their pipeline from the palm of their hands. Brand 360, personalized marketing resources, a CRM and a social media calendar to further assist brokers in their marketing and customer retention efforts. National Mortgage Brokers Day is an annual celebration of independent mortgage brokers across the country, created by the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) and celebrated annually on July 18.e. Contest starts at or around 9:00 a.m. ET on 6/8/2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 6/25/2021. Visit www.uwm.com/NMBD for more information. About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage Based in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent company of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM). UWM has been the nation’s leading wholesale lender for six years in a row, delivering cutting-edge technology and unmatched customer service. UWM underwrites and provides closing documents for residential mortgage loans issued by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM is focused on providing highly efficient, accurate and fast loan support. UWM’s exceptional teamwork and focus on technology translates into the delivery of innovative mortgage solutions that drive the company’s continued growth in market share and its leadership position as a primary advocate for brokers. independent mortgages. For more information visit www.uwm.com.

